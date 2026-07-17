Hegseth’s ‘High-T’ Program Highlights a Political Double Standard

Written by Isabella I.
Isabella I.

Isabella is a writer for Instinct Magazine who lives and breathes all things pop culture and LGBTQ+. She loves exploring the stories that make the community shine, from the latest celebrity buzz to he...

All Articles by Isabella I.

Published Jul 17, 2026

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Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced on July 16 that the Department of Defense will launch what he dubbed the “High-T Department of War,” a new initiative aimed at screening active duty service members for testosterone deficiency. As of this writing, the announcement video has amassed more than 16 million views, proving that few things capture the internet’s attention quite like government sanctioned discussions about hormones.

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Photo Credit: @secwar

According to Hegseth, the Trump administration has already invested heavily in military hardware. The next frontier, he says, is the “individual war fighter.”

“To meet this commitment today, I’m authorizing a screening program for testosterone deficiency for our service members,” Hegseth said, adding that the goal is to ensure troops are operating at their “absolute best” in terms of performance, resilience, and long term health.

hegseth

RELATED: Hegseth’s Holy War: How a Top Defense Official’s Urging for a Theocratic America

A New Hormone Policy for Service Members

Under the program, active duty service members aged 30 and older will receive annual testosterone screenings as part of routine health assessments. Younger personnel may also request testing. Those diagnosed with a deficiency may voluntarily pursue testosterone replacement therapy if recommended by a medical provider.

 

 

Hegseth emphasized that the initiative is “not about artificial enhancement.”

That statement, naturally, has become part of the conversation.

After all, testosterone replacement therapy is hormone therapy. Medically prescribed, physician supervised hormone therapy.

Revisiting the Military’s Stance on Trans Troops

The irony is difficult to ignore.

Last year, the Trump administration moved to remove approximately 1,000 openly transgender service members from the military following the Pentagon memorandum titled “Prioritizing Military Excellence and Readiness.” The administration argued that individuals with gender dysphoria were not consistent with the standards required for military service and cited readiness and national security concerns.

 

At the same time, administration officials have repeatedly raised concerns about the cost of gender affirming care.

 

According to reporting by The New York Times, the federal government estimated military spending related to gender dysphoria care at approximately $52 million between 2015 and 2024. While not an insignificant figure, it represents a fraction of overall military spending, which is measured in the hundreds of billions annually.

Hormones, Politics, and Military Readiness

hegseth
Photo Credit: @secwar

The discussion surrounding Hegseth’s announcement isn’t necessarily about whether testosterone replacement therapy has legitimate medical uses. It absolutely does.

Instead, critics are pointing to a broader question: when does hormone therapy become acceptable?

For transgender service members seeking medically supervised treatment, the answer from the administration has often been framed around cost, readiness, and military effectiveness. For cisgender troops with low testosterone levels, the conversation appears to center on optimization, resilience, and providing “the absolute best medical care in the world.”

“We owe our warriors the absolute best medical care in the world, and this program delivers on that obligation,” Hegseth said.

It’s a statement many would agree with.

The debate, however, is over which warriors get access to that care and which hormones are deemed worthy of government support.

Apparently, in Washington, not all hormones are created equal.

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