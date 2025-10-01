‘Pillion’ Will Have You Sweating—Skarsgård’s Ripped Abs Included

Hold onto your leather harnesses, because Pillion is about to take you on one hell of a ride. The new teaser for this A24 flick is equal parts titillating and tender, with a dash of humor that might just make you question if you’re into motorbikes… or BDSM. Starring a leather-clad, impossibly ripped Alexander Skarsgard, Pillion promises to deliver more than just eye candy. It’s a queer romantic dramedy that blends lust, love, and leather in ways we never saw coming.

Advertisement

Based on Adam Mars-Jones’ 2020 novel Box Hill, the film follows Colin, a shy young man (played by Harry Melling, known for his role in The Queen’s Gambit) who, after meeting Ray (Skarsgard), a leather-wearing biker gang leader, enters into a submissive relationship that will change his life forever. As the name suggests, Pillion is the person who sits on the back of a motorcycle, and it’s clear Colin is about to get an education—both in kinky escapades and emotional growth.

RELATED: Full-Frontal Alexander Skarsgård Powers Gay Film ‘Pillion’

Advertisement

The teaser alone tells you this film isn’t afraid to get down and dirty. Colin’s meet-cute with Ray at a bar quickly escalates into a very different kind of connection as Ray commands Colin’s attention in the most unexpected way. In one of the film’s standout moments, Ray stands completely naked in front of Colin, then proceeds to measure his chest for a harness. It’s a scene that’s both playful and steamy—because who says BDSM can’t be a little cute? Later, the two don wrestling outfits (yes, really) before Ray hands Colin a shopping list with one unforgettable line: “Buy yourself a butt plug. You’re too tight.” Now that’s some chemistry.

RELATED: New Images From ‘Pillion’ Keep the Leather and Lust Heating Up

Advertisement

While it might sound like Pillion is aiming for the high-octane intensity of 50 Shades of Grey, it’s clear from the teaser that this film isn’t just about kink—it’s about discovery, vulnerability, and connection. Critics are already calling it a “disarmingly poignant drama of discovery,” thanks to its careful balance of humor, heart, and heated moments. Vanity Fair’s Richard Lawson praises the film for not leaning into gratuitous sex scenes but rather creating a narrative where every interaction has emotional weight and significance.

At its world premiere at Cannes Film Festival, Pillion received a seven-minute standing ovation—a testament to how this unexpected blend of sexy, sensitive, and sometimes hilarious material has struck a chord. Director Harry Lighton, in his feature debut, shared that his goal was simple: he wanted the film to “make you laugh, make you think, make you feel, and make you horny.” Mission accomplished?

Advertisement

And while the film certainly isn’t shy when it comes to exploring BDSM culture, it does so with an authenticity and light-heartedness that sets it apart from the typical “spicy romance” genre. It doesn’t seek to shock you with salaciousness, but rather invites you into a world where pleasure, identity, and intimacy are explored in ways that are both new and relatable.

So, what’s Pillion really about? It’s not just about leather, chains, and butt plugs (although, don’t worry, there’s plenty of that). At its core, it’s a story about a shy man finding his voice, his worth, and—perhaps most importantly—his boundaries in a world that’s as exhilarating as it is unpredictable. In a world that often demands we fit into neat, tidy boxes, Pillion is giving us the freedom to be messy, wild, and unapologetically ourselves.

Advertisement

Whether you’re into BDSM or just looking for a film that’s as emotionally satisfying as it is spicy, Pillion is sure to rev your engine. If the trailer’s any indication, we’re in for a journey that’s bound to get your heart racing—and your temperature rising.

Pillion hits theaters soon. Buckle up.

Source: Vanity Fair