New Images From ‘Pillion’ Keep the Leather and Lust Heating Up

Not that we weren’t already counting down the days, but it seems the excitement for Pillion is about to hit full throttle. Alexander Skarsgård—AKA the living, breathing embodiment of what some might call leather daddy goals—is back in a big way, starring in this steamy BDSM-romance that has all of us clutching our pearls (or, you know, leather cuffs).

The film, which first got our pulses racing when it premiered at Cannes earlier this year, follows Skarsgård as Ray, a brooding biker with a penchant for power play. Enter Colin, played by Harry Melling (yes, Harry Potter’s Dudley Dursley, who has clearly swapped his Dudley days for a more thrilling life in leather). Colin is the meek, awkward traffic warden with a barbershop quartet hobby, who finds himself sucked into Ray’s world of kink and self-discovery. It’s a story of lifestyle exploration, one hook-up at a time, with plenty of back-alley rendezvous, boot-licking, and power dynamics that will leave you wondering how you can get involved (in a non-creepy, consensual way, obviously).

But here’s the kicker: It’s not just about leather and lust. Oh no, this film’s sexiness is also a commentary on self-discovery and breaking free from societal norms. Ray and Colin’s twisted, taboo romance is as much about their personal journeys as it is about their heated encounters.

Full-Frontal Frenzy, But With a Twist

Of course, Pillion has already garnered quite the buzz thanks to Skarsgård’s, let’s say, generous nudity. And if you thought that was as spicy as it gets, think again: the actor has teased that a “raunchier” version of the film almost made its way into theaters. Guess we’ll just have to settle for what the filmmakers chopped down before it premiered at Cannes. But no worries—those of us who like a little more raw in our films won’t have to wait too long, as Picturehouse Cinemas just dropped two sizzling new images from the film, adding fuel to our ever-burning fire.

Hot New Images Keep the Heat On

One of the images shows Ray leaning over a bar, intently eyeing Colin, who—interestingly enough—seems to be not eyeing him back. It’s a moment that screams early tension in their dynamic. Ray looks like he’s sizing Colin up, trying to gauge if he’s worthy of becoming his new sub (which, spoiler alert, he is). The smoldering gaze from Skarsgård alone could melt ice, but we digress.

The second image, however, brings a softer, almost melancholic twist. We see Colin outside, holding a puppy—seriously, a puppy?—while wearing a leather jacket. It’s unclear whether the jacket represents Colin’s desire to dress the part or if he’s just trying to impress his new master (spoiler: it’s probably both). Either way, it’s a quiet moment of introspection and puppy cuddles in a film that’s brimming with raw emotion and leather-clad drama. Who knew kink could look so vulnerable?

UK Premiere: A Date for the Diaries

Good news for our friends across the pond: Picturehouse Cinemas has officially announced the UK release date for Pillion—mark your calendars for November 28th. And before that, the film will be strutting its stuff at the London Film Festival, so there’s that too, if you’re lucky enough to be in town.

If you’re into leather, BDSM, and the kind of slow burn where chemistry feels like it could explode at any moment (in the best possible way), Pillion might just be your new favorite guilty pleasure. But don’t just take our word for it—get ready to devour the full experience when it hits theaters this November.