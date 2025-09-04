Love stories don’t always start in the most glamorous places—sometimes, they begin with a simple message on MySpace. For Timothy Paul Jasper McKay (PJ) and Thomas Garrett, that one fateful click in 2010 turned into a real-life romance that has now lasted 15 years. Known online as @pjandthomas (AKA The Property Lovers), the couple has been sharing their journey of home renovations, travel, parenthood, and love with the world. And in 2025, their story is only getting sweeter.

From MySpace to Marriage

Back in 2017, PJ opened up about what it meant to find love in unexpected places. Growing up gay in the South wasn’t easy. As PJ said, he never imagined he’d have a love like the one he found with Thomas. The odds felt stacked against him—Bible Belt upbringing, tough stereotypes, and a world that didn’t always feel welcoming. But then, MySpace happened. A message, a meet-up, and two months later, PJ and Thomas were officially boyfriends. Four years later, wedding vows sealed the deal. And today, they’ve built a life together that’s part romance novel, part DIY dream.

15 Years of Love, Laughter, and Maybe a Few Power Tools

On their social media, PJ and Thomas show us all the little ways love shines through. Think motorcycle rides, world travels, silly moments at home, and more stolen glances than we can count. They laugh, they build, they look at each other like it’s still day one—and we swoon right along with them. PJ once reflected on the “what ifs” of their story: what if Thomas never replied to that first message? What if he said no when PJ asked him out? What if they hadn’t both said yes to building a life, a marriage, and a family together? Luckily, the universe was kind, and every yes led to this beautiful reality.

@pjandthomas We wake up extra early at the farm on busy weekdays just so we can enjoy a few quiet moments in the kitchen before the hustle of taking the kids to school begins. We’ve been using the Nespresso® by Breville® Vertuo Creatista Coffee and Espresso Maker, which not only looks classic on the countertops at Holiday House, it also crafts customizable coffee and espresso drinks with multiple drink sizes and brewing methods, which is perfect for busy mornings with the family. You can shop this and more at @crateandbarrel . #ad ♬ original sound – pjandthomas

From Renovations to Raising Three

In 2019, PJ and Thomas’ lives completely transformed when they became foster parents to three young children: Allan, Riah, and Anna. At the time, the kids were just 4, 2 ½, and 18 months—all still in diapers, all needing extra love and care. For two men who had zero experience with children (Thomas admitted he hadn’t even changed a diaper before), it was trial by fire. Overnight, they went from carefree DIYers to full-time dads.

Thomas has been open about those early days, admitting it felt almost impossible at first. But with the help of PJ’s mom, plus the support of family and friends, something beautiful clicked into place. Within a week, they were falling in love with the kids, and by 2021, Allan, Riah, and Anna were officially adopted. Today, they’re a tight-knit family of five, with more love than even the coziest renovated home could hold.

@pjandthomas It’s hard to believe that we started with a single-wide trailer, and now, three years later, are almost finished with our dream farmhouse. For those who are new here, when we first bought this little cottage, it was a single-wide trailer on one acre that connected to our farm, OcoeeFarm. We ended up purchasing the trailer and the land it came on and now, it feels like it’s always been a part of the farm. The kitchen and bathroom cabinets went in this week and they turned out exactly how we hoped they would: warm, sturdy, and durable, like they can take a beating (which is good, because, being a farmhouse kitchen, it has to work hard). We can’t wait to show you this space completely finished!! ♬ February – Art Music

The Property Lovers, Then and Now

Fifteen years later, PJ and Thomas are proof that love can stand the test of time—and maybe even get better with a few home makeovers along the way. From nervous beginnings on MySpace to saying “I do,” from learning diapers on the fly to raising three children, their journey is both heartwarming and inspiring. They’re not just building homes, they’re building a legacy of love and family.

So here’s to PJ and Thomas—15 years of romance, resilience, and plenty of renovations. Happy Anniversary to The Property Lovers. May the next 15 be just as full of laughter, adventures, and swoony Instagram moments as the first.

