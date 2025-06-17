Pride Parade’s Close Call with an Armed Party Crasher

Nothing says “Happy Pride!” quite like drag queens, disco remixes, and… a man trying to crash the party with a loaded handgun.

Yep. That actually happened.

Saturday night’s Stonewall Pride Festival was in full sparkle mode when one man — 31-year-old Michael Monheit — decided to enter stage left with a Glock 9 mm clipped to his waistband and two fully loaded magazines. (Someone tell him that’s not what we meant by being “fully loaded.”)

According to police, Monheit walked through the east security checkpoint around 8 p.m., set off the metal detector (not shocking — guns tend to do that), and casually ignored security officers when they told him to stop. Bold of him, but not in the fun, “Yas queen!” way.

Thankfully, Wilton Manors wasn’t playing around this year. For the first time ever, festival organizers had metal detectors in place — and thank Cher they did. Officers quickly detained Monheit and found the weapon, which, spoiler alert, is very not on-theme for Pride.

Oh, and about that concealed weapons permit? He used to have one, but it was revoked after he was Baker Acted — Florida’s way of saying, “Maybe no guns for now.”

“Law enforcement continues to investigate this incident to learn about Monheit’s motive and intentions, which (are) unknown at this time,” the Wilton Manors Police Department said in a statement.

Monheit is facing charges of armed trespassing and unlawful carry of a concealed weapon. As of Monday, he was no longer in the Broward Sheriff’s Office jail records — which is probably for the best, considering how hot it was out. Jail OR Pride in this humidity? No thanks.

Still, while this could’ve turned into a terrifying moment, it didn’t — thanks to solid planning, quick action, and a whole lot of queer resilience. The music didn’t stop, the heels stayed high, and the glitter kept flying.

So yes, someone really tried to bring a gun to Pride. But the only thing they managed to shoot was their shot… and missed it completely.

Moral of the story? Don’t bring a Glock to a glitter fight. You’ll lose every time.

Source: Local10