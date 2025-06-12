Pride, Pour, and Power Sips: A Loud and Proud Escape in Loudoun

If Virginia is for lovers, then Loudoun is definitely for lovers of wine, design, history, and a little bit of queer magic. Tucked just 25 miles from the nation’s capital, this luxurious corner of the state serves up heritage with a splash of sauvignon—and honey, they know how to swirl it gay.

Easy Commute to Wine County

Just a quick quaint commute west and north from Washington DC, or a simple drive in your Hertz car rental from Dulles International Airport, and you’re ready to explore the vibrant viridescent countryside of Loudoun County, locals keep it chill and just call it Loudoun. If you can get to Dulles (and I know we all can), you can get to Loudoun. What I noticed about the roads and highways where they were so well kept, the countryside reminded me of New England, and even the architecture was very southern colonial, which is very popular in New England too. It was all a refreshing drive, but we needed a little respite so a stop into Leesburg and spending time at the cute-as-a-button coffee bar Goosecup, where espresso meets craft cocktails under the same sunlit roof. It gives Brooklyn loft meets Southern charm, and we’re here for it.

We’re Here for the (Gay) Wine

Advertisement

But the real sparkle starts when you head west into wine country—especially at Two Twisted Posts, where co-owner Krista Cato and her partner Lynda Dattilo don’t just serve wine, they’ve helped pour the foundation of Pride in the Vines.

The LWWA is hosting its third annual “Pride in the Vines” as a celebration of Pride Month May 15th – June 30th 2025! We are proud to offer a Passport to DC’s Wine Country with Pride in the Vines Wine Trail. During this amazing month-long celebration, visit any of the dozens of participating Loudoun wineries to pick up a passport and start collecting stamps! Once you visit your 10th winery, you’ll be entered into a drawing to win one of several amazing prizes! Prizes include private wine tastings, bottles of wine, gear, tickets to events and tours of the vineyards and wineries.

Advertisement

Yes, Loudoun doesn’t just do wine—it does queer wine culture, and it’s fabulous. Krista and Lynda were key in launching this groundbreaking celebration that brings LGBTQ+ community and allies together over sips, sunshine, and vineyard views. Come for the cabernet, stay for the community. My bottle of Thomas Great from Two Twisted Posts made it home just fine and I’m actually enjoying it as I type and watch the Stanley Cup Final.

But this isn’t just about sipping rosé with a view—it’s about connection. At Williams Gap Vineyard, we meet another Pride in the Vines founder, Bridgette Smith and manager of everything at Williams Gap, whose winery is hosting the event’s closing party. Between the bold blends and mountaintop vistas, it’s clear that Loudoun isn’t just opening bottles—it’s opening minds. These aren’t your average tastings; they’re community affirmations with a chardonnay chaser.

We encountered three of Loudoun powerhouses when we visited Williams Gap Vineyard; the landscape and the buildings was one, Bridgette herself is another as she was voted Wine Ambassador of the Year for Loudoun, and the vineyard’s wines, its vermouth, and its port, my oh my. I truly did not want to leave after experiencing all three. A bottle of their port made it home with me, but as drove away from their picture-perfect vineyard, I was regretting not relocating to my luggage a bottle of their bitter yet citrusy vermouth.

Walsh Family Wine kept our momentum going with winemakers Nate and Sarah Walsh shaking up the scene with style, sustainability, and swagger. Everyone in Loudoun mentioned they were the it couple and I would love them. I was able to meet with the very handsome Nate and he discussed their business design where they are working with other wineries, managing properties and working on educating others on the wine business. Their labels tell stories, and so will you after a few pours.

Advertisement

Even dinner had a terroir twist as Tuscarora Mill (“Tuskies” if you’re local or feeling tipsy) serves farm-to-fabulous fare in a restored grain mill. We met up with winemaker Emily Hatch and enjoyed pours from her family’s winery, Zephaniah Farm Vineyard. Her family’s white wine offering was the most floral and the top tasting white wine I can ever recall putting across my lips. I may be ordering some of that soon. We also ate lunch at Tuskie’s sister restaurant, Magnolias at the Mill.

There are over 50 wineries in Loudoun and over 20 are participating in Pride in the Vines. And many of the participating wineries have LGBTQ+ owners, wine makers, managers, and then some. It’s not lip service or do we dare say bottle service, it’s a true showing of support for our community by our community and of course the straight-owned ones are having fun with us, too. Loudoun is no sleepy countryside—it’s an out-and-proud destination where wine flows freely and so does the love.

Stop and Smell the Antiques

While driving around the countryside, you must cruise through vintage wonderlands like Lucketts, and any other place that may look like they’re selling antiques like the Foundry next door. Once again, the people are phenomenal. It was raining the whole time I was in Loudoun, but we had a car to get us around to all the cute little towns and villages.

One such place I’ve visited was the village of Waterford. I was told to stop in the Waterford Corner Store yet it was closed on the day I was there. With an umbrella in hand, I walked around this very, very tiny village, visiting the cute post office and chatting with the postmaster.

Advertisement

I then went up the road to the Waterford Market, with its humming ancient soda vending machines outside, sheep outback, and dim lights, where I met Linda, a treasure of a woman who has owned the market for the past 45 years. I think I spent a half an hour just talking to her, watching her as she used her spinning wheel, and learning about the store’s history. I purchased a little sheep ornament that she personally had knitted from the wool from the sheep that she has out back. I’ll treasure the time and the memories of just meeting this wonderful individual.

Quaint Town, Luxurious Stay

Middleburg turns up the charm like it’s auditioning for a Nancy Meyers film. You’re suddenly living your best equestrian fantasy while strolling down Washington Street, dodging well-heeled locals and horses that probably have trust funds. It’s tasteful, historic, and just a tad glamorous. A check-in at Salamander Resort brings the luxury up several notches—Forbes Five Stars, where you wine, dine, and unwind at the Gold Cup Wine Bar like a distinguished Southern belle.

Next time I’m there and I do hope there is a next time, I do need to tour the gardens and the stables and the grounds of The Salamander, but unfortunately it was raining most of the time I was in Loudoun. But staying inside and enjoying both the resort’s restaurant as well as its bar and my suite’s fireplace, I’m really not complaining.

Pride in the Vines, Always

Advertisement

Whether you’re twirling through tasting rooms, brunching on biscuits, or toasting with fellow queers under the Virginia sun, Pride in the Vines isn’t just a celebration—it’s a statement. Loudoun says “cheers” to being bold, being visible, and being yourself, glass in hand.

We are fortunate that Pride in the Vines last more than just a simple weekend. Definitely examine its website, see all of the wineries that participate and check out those wineries for when they are actually doing pride associated activities for they are throughout the whole schedule.

But I feel if you choose to visit Loudoun any time of the year you will be accepted, you will meet caring people, you will have an amazing time, you will taste some great wines, and you will want to return. And the ease of getting to Loudoun from Washington DC or from landing at Dulles, I’m not sure there’s an easier wine local to get to in the nation.

Bottom line? This trip isn’t just a getaway—it’s a getaway with flair. 🥂🏳️‍🌈

Some extra images I thought I would include.