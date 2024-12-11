João Lucas Reis da Silva Comes Out with Boyfriend Greeting

João Lucas Reis da Silva seemingly came out with a loved up Instagram post by greeting his boyfriend a happy birthday with a carousel of couple pictures of the two looking like a beautiful pair. He is the first ATP tennis player to come out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

On his Instagram, the Brazilian pro tennis player posted pictures of himself together with what looks to be his boyfriend, Gui Sampaio Ricardo. He captioned the birthday post,

“feliz aniversário

feliz vida

te amo muito”

Translation:

“happy birthday

happy life

I love you very much”

This comes as a pleasant shock to many fans who are well aware that the world of professional tennis is an extremely conservative sport. Aside from Lucas, only one other pro tennis player, Brian Vahaly, has come out, and he only did it a decade after retiring from the sport.

João currently ranks no. 401 in the world in singles and no. 367 in doubles, climbing his way up the ranking since starting his professional tennis career in 2016. At 24-years-old, Joao currently ranks no. 11 in his hometown of Brazil, and at such a young age, it seems that his trajectory in the sport is only going to get higher and higher with time.

On the other hand, Lucas’ boyfriend, Gui Sampaio Ricardo, is involved in the field of arts as a singer and theater actor.

The post may have seemed like a simple gesture to those unaware of the conservative nature of the sport João is heavily involved in, but to those who are aware, we know that João’s post was an act of bravery that not many have had the privilege of mustering due to the fear of being judged or silenced.

Although João has not explicitly confirmed his sexuality, posting his partner was a step forward for him and for other members of the LGBTQ+ community who are in the sport and who want to come out in the future. Hopefully, João’s decision to share this part of his life inspires not only the players but also the huge sports organizations to be more inclusive of members of the LGBTQ+ community.

