Get to Know Tennis Pro Winston Rice-Herrington

Winston Rice-Herrington is a tennis pro based in sunny Dallas, Texas, and just like his hometown, he’s heating up Instagram with his sizzling thirst traps complete with strong thighs, cheeky glutes, and six-pack abs that’ll keep you scrolling until the end of his page for more!

The tennis coach and player has a strong social media presence with more then 50K followers on the Gram, almost 5K on TikTok, and more than 17K followers on X where he shows of his confident, cheeky, and charismatic personality (and very hot body) to his avid followers. Oh, and he also has an OnlyFans account; here’s a little teaser from Winston if you want to go check that out *wink.*

Winston is actually off the market! Back in August of 2023, the social media influencer married his long-time partner Gavin Rice-Herrington after being together for sixteen years.

The tennis pro is a doting dad to Cosmo Von Rose Rice-Herrington (love the name)–a “Mini schnauzer that’s as curious as they come,” which Winston shares with Cosmo’s other dad Gavin.

With that body, it’s no surprise that Winston also models on the side. Aside from teaching as a tennis coach at the Toluca Lake Tennis & Fitness Club, Winston has been featured in ‘On Location by Brian Kaminski‘ where the entire shoot was set in sunny Los Angeles with Winston bearing it all for the first time for the magazine.

Winston, who just turned 36 this November, has had a year of self-reflection, taking time to look back at who he was and at the same time being proud of who he is today. On his Instagram page, he candidly shared an inspiring message on his birthday:

“Today, I turn 36. I choose to look back as a form of self reflection, for I believe I can only grow by looking at the me of past, identifying the me of the present, and transforming the me for the future. I am mentally, physically, and emotionally stronger today than I have ever been, because I strive to be the best version of myself. I may not always succeed, but I value what can be learned from my faults and failures. My imperfections are what make me perfectly…me. There is only one of me, and I sure am proud of who that is.”

Just letting you know, Winston’s hips–they don’t lie: