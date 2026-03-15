Pussycat Dolls Reunion: Messier Than Your Last Hookup!

Oh, honey, they really did it! After what feels like a lifetime of “will they, won’t they” with their reunion plans, the Pussycat Dolls are back—and they’re bringing the heat. Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, and Kimberly Wyatt are revamping the lineup and getting ready to unleash their PCD Forever tour. Cue the confetti, because this trio is about to bring all the nostalgia, sequins, and sass we didn’t even know we missed.

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The Reunion: PCD Forever is Here!

Let’s rewind to the glory days of the 2000s. The Pussycat Dolls ruled the charts with anthems like “Don’t Cha,” “Buttons,” and “I Hate This Part.” After a hiatus of over a decade, they’re back and ready to take us on a global ride with their 53-date tour. Kicking off in California on June 5th, the PCD Forever tour is set to hit all the major cities. And just to make it even more iconic, the girls are performing at WeHo Pride the very next day. Someone cue the glitter bombs.

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The tour’s North American leg runs until August 1st, followed by a European leg, which includes a string of dates across the UK and Ireland. You know the drill: O2 Arena in London, here they come on October 13th.

New Music, New Drama?

Oh, but wait. They’re not just touring—they’re releasing new music too. Their single “Club Song” dropped on March 12th, and while it’s a banger, there’s already tea brewing. Remember that 2020 comeback that was postponed due to COVID? This is the do-over they needed to reignite their glittery empire.

@pussycatdolls It’s been awhile… Meet your new obsession: “Club Song.” She’s out everywhere now 💋 And soon we’re bringing her to the stage along with all of your favorite PCD songs. The PCD FOREVER TOUR lands in North America, the UK & Europe this summer and fall. Pre-sale March 18th – sign up at the link in bio. General on sale March 20th at 10am local. ♬ original sound – The Pussycat Dolls

But the drama doesn’t stop there. In fact, this drama might just be more iconic than the reunion itself.

Nicole Scherzinger Throws Shade Like It’s 2012

Did we need a reminder that Queen Nicole was the star of the show? Apparently, the universe thought we did, because she gave us a little tea from 2012 that shook the internet. In a long-lost interview with VH1’s Behind the Music, Nicole dropped a bombshell about the early days of the Pussycat Dolls: “I probably did 95 percent of the album on my own.” Ouch. It was the first time Nicole revealed that, well, maybe not all the Dolls were exactly… singing.

She wasn’t done, though. In the same interview, Nicole talked about how she and the producers played the debut album for the group, and the other Dolls were hearing the tracks for the first time. Major side-eye, anyone? While Nicole did clarify that she loved her fellow bandmates and that they “worked just as hard,” it’s clear that the tension between her and the others was real. Especially with Melody Thornton, the group’s other lead vocalist, who was noticeably absent from the reunion and refused to take part in the latest React single. The behind-the-scenes drama might be more captivating than any of their music videos.

But Wait—The Side Eye Heard ‘Round the World

If you’ve ever watched a Pussycat Dolls performance, you’ve probably seen the viral clip where Nicole is visibly fuming as Melody Thornton ad-libs during a Buttons performance. And we’re not talking a little riff here; Melody took center stage with her own flair, leaving Nicole to throw some serious side-eye. Honestly, it’s so iconic that it deserves its own hashtag: #SideEyeScherzinger.

But hey, let’s not forget that Melody opened up about how she struggled with being undervalued in the group. “I lost so much confidence and felt really worthless,” she admitted in 2019. And before you go thinking it was all about the diva moments, she clarified that she never had issues with Nicole specifically—just the label’s refusal to let her sing more. We hear you, girl.

The Final Word: Will the Real Pussycat Dolls Please Stand Up?

With all the drama and tension, is this reunion truly what we’ve been waiting for? The Pussycat Dolls have undeniably cemented themselves in pop culture history, but there’s still a lingering question: can we ever get a real reunion with all the original members? Sure, we’re here for the three ladies, but we’re still missing Melody—and a bit of that original magic.

For now, though, we’ll be showing up to those tour dates, maybe side-eyeing a little ourselves, and hoping for an eventual happy ending. Who knows? Maybe when the time is right, and the drama settles down, we’ll see the full Pussycat Dolls lineup take the stage once again.

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@pussycatdolls See you on the dancefloor at the PCD FOREVER TOUR 🪩 ♬ Club Song – The Pussycat Dolls

So, for now, gather your girl gang, grab those pre-sale tickets (March 18th, don’t forget!), and prepare for a PCD Forever tour that is bound to be more than a decade in the making.