QPOC Animation ‘Pritty’ Finds Success On Kickstarter

If you could support a coming-of-age story focusing on a Black queer perspective (and one without trauma), would you? Well, you now have the chance.

Pritty is a project in the works that hopes to give that much-needed change of perspective in queer storytelling. The animated film, directed by poet and filmmaker Terrance Daye, was adapted from the novel of the same name by author Keith F. Miller, Jr. The story follows a young Black boy named Jay as he confronts his fears during the hot summer within the Deep American South.

The synopsis reads:

“Savannah, Georgia (early 2000’s) backdrops this naturalistic coming-of-age story. The Deep South breeds its Black boys hard, then there’s Jay. He sticks out for all the wrong reasons. He’s dark-skinned, quiet and skinny, and likes to wear flowers in his hair. The opposite of his masculine and charismatic older brother, Jacob. Their differences peak at the community pool where swaggering manhood is on full display. Jay is reserved as he struggles to embody his brother’s carefree confidence. Until he gets help from Justin, a charming, light-skinned boy from the neighborhood. Their new friendship is tested, however, when an unspoken truth dares to surface.”

But here’s the thing, Pritty has yet to be completed. In order to reach that finish life, Daye, Miller, and their team of producers need more finances. That led to their currently running Kickstarter campaign. As of their article’s publishing, the Kickstarter campaign has reached over $46k of its $50k goal. With 26 days left in the campaign, which ends on April 1, it’s looking likely that the project will succeed. Though, finally reaching that goal is the only way to assure that the project gets released.

And why should you care about Pritty? As Terrance Daye wrote in a statement, he hopes to change the conversation around Black men and queer black youth. He wants to ask, “What would it mean to visualize the softer, more intimate sides of black men without fear of consequence?”

He explained, “Animation is a medium that is full of imagination and dreaming, and with Pritty, we are actively allowing ourselves to imagine what it looks like for black and brown boys to be free. Choosing to make animation our new medium felt like a natural fit to capture these dreams, hopes, and imaginations for our future world.”

“We turned to Japanese animation director, Hayao Miyazaki, to inspire the lush landscapes and naturalism that we wanted to exude through Pritty,” Daye added. “His work became one of our largest sources of inspiration. But for all its beauty, we never saw ourselves represented in his worlds. Bring Hayao Miyazaki To The Hood became our new motto. Our hoods, our communities, our spaces with their subtleties and nuances are worthy of occupying the center. This animation is a reminder of that.”

Want to support this project? You can donate to the Kickstarter anytime before April 1.