A Tale of Queer Love and Cultural Clashes in ‘The Wedding Banquet’

The Wedding Banquet takes an unexpectedly hilarious yet heartfelt dive into queer identity, love, and the clashing of cultural norms. Directed by Andrew Ahn, this reimagining centers around Angela and Lee, who, desperate for IVF funding, are approached by Min, a closeted heir with an expiring visa. He proposes a green card marriage, and when Min’s grandmother arrives, what should’ve been a quiet event transforms into a full-blown family spectacle.

Advertisement

The film blends comedy with poignant moments that highlight the tension between queer love and cultural expectations, beautifully brought to life by an ensemble cast that includes Bowen Yang, Kelly Marie Tran, Lily Gladstone, and the legendary Youn Yuh-Jung. Their performances range from gut-busting to heartwarming, as the story digs deep into the complexities of chosen families, identity, and the messiness of love.

Creating Characters and Identities

Ahn worked closely with the cast to craft characters with rich, layered backstories. The actors, in turn, brought out the best in each other, creating an ensemble that clicked instantly. Gladstone, who plays Lee, infuses her character with a deep connection to her Indigenous roots, reflecting on legacy and belonging. “I feel like there’s always a responsibility to continue the power of representation,” Gladstone shares.

Advertisement

Tran, portraying Angela, grounds her character’s struggles with family in her own fears of responsibility, shaped by her tumultuous relationship with her mother. “I’m terrified, but I’m still going to do this because I love you,” she says, capturing the emotional tug-of-war Angela faces. Yang, as Chris, brings a mix of vulnerability and self-doubt, particularly when confronting the evolving landscape of queer rights.

The dynamic between Min (played by Gi-chan Han) and Chris is equally compelling. Despite Chris’ uncertainty about their relationship, Min’s emotional depth and love for Chris adds a layer of complexity to the film’s exploration of queer love. And, of course, the intricate family interactions—especially the strained relationships between Min and his grandmother, and Angela and her mother—bring additional richness to the story’s exploration of cultural identity and queerness.

Family, Relationships, and Belonging

Advertisement

At its heart, The Wedding Banquet is about family—both the one we’re born into and the one we choose. The film unpacks the emotional obstacles that come with loving others, especially when queerness complicates family dynamics. The characters—though from different walks of life—form a makeshift home that is both whole and ever-expanding, offering a message of hope and possibility: that a family is what you make of it.

For Tran, the film highlights a crucial truth: it’s okay to create your own family outside conventional norms. “It’s a beautiful job of conveying what it’s like to create your own family,” she says.

Building a Tight-Knit Cast

Advertisement

The chemistry among the cast was palpable, fueled by shared bonding activities like group outings and even hiking. Ahn’s instinctive casting decisions created an open, collaborative environment that allowed everyone to thrive. Gladstone, for instance, shared an instant connection with Bowen Yang, which began before filming, thanks to their mutual ties to SNL and an amusing story about her mother’s admiration for Bowen.

Tran also credits Ahn for fostering a supportive space. “I feel like an actor is only as good as the environment they’re in,” she reflects, and it’s clear that the cast’s synergy only elevated the material.

THE CASTS

Bowen Yang

Advertisement

Emmy-nominated comedian, actor, and writer Bowen Yang is currently lighting up the screen in Wicked as ‘Pfannee’ alongside Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and Jeff Goldblum. Bowen has been a staple on Saturday Night Live for six seasons, earning three Emmy® nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. He’s also the co-host of the hit podcast LAS CULTURISTAS, which won Podcast of the Year at the 2023 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards. Bowen will also star in The Wedding Banquet, releasing in 2025.

Lily Gladstone

Lily Gladstone made history as the first Native American to be Oscar-nominated for Best Actress in Killers of the Flower Moon, winning a Golden Globe in 2023. She’s next starring in The Wedding Banquet with Bowen Yang. With standout performances in Fancy Dance and The Unknown Country, Lily’s talent has earned her numerous accolades, including Emmy nominations and wins. Her work on Reservation Dogs and Under the Bridge has made her a standout in both film and TV.

Advertisement

Related: https://instinctmagazine.com/secretly-straight-bowen-yang-sleeps-with-sydney-sweeney-in-snl/

Kelly Marie Tran

Kelly Marie Tran broke barriers as Disney’s first Southeast Asian Princess in Raya and the Last Dragon and became a fan-favorite in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker. She’ll next star in The Wedding Banquet, alongside Bowen Yang and Lily Gladstone. Kelly has also executive-produced the award-winning documentary Lilly Topples the World and the spoken-word feature Summertime. Recently featured in The Hollywood Reporter and Variety, Kelly’s star is only rising.

In the end, The Wedding Banquet is a joyous celebration of love, family, and the messy beauty of belonging—showing that the most unconventional families are often the most extraordinary. And with a cast this talented, it’s no wonder the film has everyone talking.

Advertisement

Youtube