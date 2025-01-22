Queer Star Omar Apollo: Losing Followers, Winning Hearts

Photo Credit: @omar.apollo

Queer star Omar Apollo has made great use of his socials by sharing a little snippet from his movie debut and sex scene with James Bond himself Daniel Craig.

The scene Omar shared on his Instagram page is from a moment in the film where you see Daniel Craig’s character looking head first into Omar’s well–head. A little emoji cheekily covers Omar’s peen, but is still very obvious by the looks of the photo. The Grammy-nominated singer captioned the photo:

“Queer available on streaming now for all the dLs that didn’t wanna go to theatre 😝”

One of the film’s most talked-about moments is Omar Apollo’s intimate scene with Daniel Craig, where their characters share a brief encounter that leaves Craig’s character feeling hollow despite the passion. In an Interview magazine chat with Drew Starkey, Apollo shared his experience filming the scene. Both he and Craig admitted to initial nerves, but Apollo felt reassured by Craig’s openness and honesty throughout the process.

Apparently, Omar has been losing followers following this cheeky post–the question is why? Anyway, Omar took to his Instagram stories to call out his homophobic followers, saying:

“I’m losing followers for posting this 😂😂😂 unfollow me if ur a homophobe, you’re not my target audience. i will never make myself “palatable”. this [isn’t] my life, i AM life, stupid.”

To those who are curious about Omar’s full-frontal scenes in the film, mar shared that before filming his intimate scenes with Daniel Craig, Omar revealed in an interview that they shared “gin and tonics before our scene,” adding, “It was a vibe. I had a really cool experience with him.” During a press conference for the film at the Venice Film Festival, New York Times journalist Kyle Buchanan noted that Apollo spends “most of his screen time in QUEER nude.”

If you want to check out the more NSFW version of this full-frontal scene, check out the post right here

