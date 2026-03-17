We Made Queer TV, They Made It a Fetish

It’s 2026, and queer TV is officially mainstream. We’re no longer the “niche” category in the streaming menu; we’re the main event. Shows like Heated Rivalry and movies like Red, White & Royal Blue are racking up millions of views, and for once, we’re getting representation on a global scale. But wait—who’s watching these shows?

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The real twist? It’s not just us. The majority of the audience? Straight people. Particularly straight women. And no, I’m not talking about the rare moments of “I guess they’re a fan” kind of interest. I mean obsession. These shows have practically become their latest cultural currency, and we, the actual queer audience, are left trying to figure out: “Is this for us, or are we just in the background of someone else’s fantasy?”

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The Rise of Heated Rivalry: It’s Not Just About the Drama—It’s About The Drama

Take Heated Rivalry, the show everyone’s talking about. Gay romance? Check. High stakes? Check. Emotional depth? …Well, it gets lost somewhere between all the steamy locker room scenes and breathless confessions of love. Don’t get me wrong, the show should be huge—queer characters being celebrated? Heck, yes. But here’s the kicker: It’s not the emotional arcs that have people hooked. It’s the desire to watch two hot guys navigate their trauma, lust, and everything in between.

Let’s be real: the core of the show is this breathtakingly raw story about the trauma of being closeted, navigating a homophobic world, and learning to love in a way that’s real. But if you asked your average viewer what the show’s about? They’d probably say something about “those hot hockey players” or “that steamy scene.”

And that’s the problem. We’re not just here for the spectacle. Queer TV should be about stories that are told with depth, passion, and authenticity—not as a backdrop for someone else’s entertainment.

When “Straight Girl Fantasy” Meets Our Real Lives

Here’s where it gets sticky: the reason so many straight women flock to these shows is the allure of the fantasy. Gay male relationships have been painted as exotic, untouchable, and loaded with drama, while sapphic relationships rarely get the same treatment. Think about it: how often have we seen a sapphic love story portrayed with the same weight and drama? If you said “almost never,” you’re not wrong.

The sad truth is that gay male relationships are marketed as the pinnacle of queer representation, while sapphic love stories are still fighting for the same spotlight. Why is it that two women in love is seen as “soft,” “cute,” or “domestic,” while two men are portrayed as intense, passionate, and filled with emotional turmoil? It’s like we’ve been trained to see men’s love as “epic” while women’s love is just love.

Sapphic Stories Deserve More Than Side Notes

But here’s the thing: sapphic stories are not just a footnote in queer media. They deserve to be the headline. The problem is, sapphic content is constantly marginalized, reduced to a “side plot” or a “comedy subplot.” Shows like The L Word: Generation Q and films like But I’m a Cheerleader offer deeply personal and often heartbreaking depictions of love, but somehow, these narratives never make it to the cultural forefront the way gay male stories do.

So what gives? The answer might be simpler than we want to admit: misogyny. There’s a long history of devaluing women’s relationships, and it’s deeply ingrained in how media portrays queer love. Men in love? Must-watch. Women in love? Nice, but maybe not as exciting.

Time to Take Queer Media Back (For Ourselves)

So, here’s my call to arms: if we can get Heated Rivalry to be a global phenomenon because straight people want to observe our trauma, maybe it’s time we reclaim this space. We should be the ones shaping the narratives. We deserve stories that reflect our complexities, our triumphs, and yes, even our mess. Not just the stories that “sell,” but the ones that actually matter to us.

Let’s stop asking for crumbs. Let’s demand the full plate: complex, beautiful, messy love stories that aren’t just about gay men or sapphic women for the sake of being a spectacle. We are not here for other people’s fantasies. We are here for real stories—our stories.