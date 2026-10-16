R-Rated Gay Romance? ‘RWRW’ and ‘De Noche’ Might Leave Us Blushing

Gays, grab your popcorn and maybe a fan, because two highly anticipated queer films have just received R ratings, and we’re already imagining the possibilities. From royal romance to a smoky, dangerous love story starring Pedro Pascal, these upcoming movies are giving us plenty of reasons to keep our eyes on the screen.

Red, White & Royal Wedding Is Turning Up the Heat

Prince Henry and Alex Claremont-Diaz are coming back, and apparently, they’re bringing some grown-up gay energy with them. Red, White & Royal Wedding, the anticipated follow-up starring Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez, has reportedly received an R rating for “sexual content/nudity and language,” according to various reports.

If you remember the first film, you know these two had us invested in every stolen glance, secret rendezvous, and romantic complication. Their chemistry was practically doing the heavy lifting, and now we’re getting another chapter in their love story.

The original movie introduced us to the unlikely romance between a British prince and the American president’s son. With the sequel carrying an R rating, there’s certainly room for a more mature exploration of their relationship. Does this mean more passionate moments between our favorite royal and his American sweetheart? We can dream!

Of course, an R-rating doesn’t guarantee wall-to-wall steamy gay scenes, but we’re certainly not complaining about the possibilities.

READ: Royal Glow-Up: Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine Return Twunkier

Pedro Pascal and Danny Ramirez Get Their Noir Romance

Meanwhile, De Noche is bringing a very different kind of heat. The gay romance film starring Pedro Pascal and Danny Ramirez has also reportedly received an R rating, according to its director Todd Haynes.

Directed by Todd Haynes, the gay romance film follows a detective, played by Pascal, who falls for a boarding school teacher, played by Ramirez, in 1930s Los Angeles. Their romance unfolds against a backdrop of political corruption and danger, eventually forcing the pair to flee to Mexico.

Speaking with Variety, Haynes described the relationship as complex and moving, emphasizing how the two men explore masculinity and vulnerability with each other. In other words, this isn’t just about two handsome men looking gorgeous in period costumes. There’s an emotional story underneath all that tension, too.

With filming completed, we’re eager to see how Haynes brings this noir love story to life.

Two R-Rated Movies, Two Very Different Fantasies

One gives us royal romance, while the other promises forbidden love wrapped in old-Hollywood intrigue. If both deliver on their emotional stakes and chemistry, our watchlists are in excellent hands. Now, we’ll just have to wait and see how much these two films make us blush.