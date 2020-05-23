“Rain on Me” by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Spectacular Summer Song

“Rain on Me” is finally here and it is a banger. The Lady Gaga/ Ariana Grande song dropped on all digital music stores and streaming services at midnight on Friday, May 22. The song itself really works because Gaga’s and Grande’s voices complement each other. The song also has a strong hook that will stay in your head long after you stop listening to it. The line goes “I’d rather be dry but at least I’m alive.”

Thirteen hours later the music video for the new Gaga/ Grande single premiered on YouTube and it did not disappoint. As predicted, the video used a similar setting to Gaga’s first Chromatica single, “Stupid Love.” The dancing in the video is amazing with flawless choreography.

Many fans of Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande took to YouTube to share their reactions to the video.

Grande shared her experience working with Gaga and talked about bonding with Gaga over wine and pasta.

she then held my hand and invited me into the beautiful world of chromatica and together, we got to express how beautiful and healing it feels to mothafuckinnnn cry ! 🌧 i hope this makes u all feel as uplifted as it does for us both. i love u @ladygaga, u stunning superwoman ! — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 22, 2020

Gaga returned the love and talked about the friendship she and Grande formed while working on “Rain on Me.”

One time I felt like I was crying so much it would never stop. Instead of fighting it, I thought bring it on, I can do hard things. @arianagrande I love you for your strength and friendship. Let’s show them what we’ve got. 👯‍♀️ https://t.co/eX18JePJqg — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) May 22, 2020

The video, as of 10 pm ET Friday evening, had almost 10 million views and is still going up.

What do you think of “Rain on Me”? Did it live up to your expectations? Let us know in the comments.

