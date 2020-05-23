HOT

Ranking All The 'Drag Race' Seasons From Worst To Best

HOT

Clothesless NYC Man Charged For Stabbing And Burning His Crush

TOP

Is OnlyFans Star Dallas Wade Gaybaiting Or Simply Gettin' Bread?

TOP

Why is Ruby Rose Leaving 'Batwoman'?

“Rain on Me” by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Spectacular Summer Song

by
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande in “Rain on Me” music video (Photo Credit: Screenshot of music video from Lady Gaga’s Youtube Channel)

“Rain on Me” is finally here and it is a banger.  The Lady Gaga/ Ariana Grande song dropped on all digital music stores and streaming services at midnight on Friday, May 22. The song itself really works because Gaga’s and Grande’s voices complement each other.  The song also has a strong hook that will stay in your head long after you stop listening to it.  The line goes “I’d rather be dry but at least I’m alive.”

Thirteen hours later the music video for the new Gaga/ Grande single premiered on YouTube and it did not disappoint.  As predicted, the video used a similar setting to Gaga’s first Chromatica single, “Stupid Love.” The dancing in the video is amazing with flawless choreography.

Many fans of Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande took to YouTube to share their reactions to the video.

Grande shared her experience working with Gaga and talked about bonding with Gaga over wine and pasta.

 

Gaga returned the love and talked about the friendship she and Grande formed while working on “Rain on Me.”

The video, as of 10 pm ET Friday evening, had almost 10 million views and is still going up.

What do you think of “Rain on Me”? Did it live up to your expectations? Let us know in the comments.

 

Source: Lady Gaga Official Twitter Page, Ariana Grande Official Twitter Page,

 