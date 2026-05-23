‘The Man I Love’ Continues Malek’s History With LGBTQ+ Storytelling

Rami Malek may now be one of Hollywood’s most respected actors, but long before the awards, red carpets, and dramatic transformations, he was quietly starring in a surprisingly emotional queer storyline that many people completely forgot existed.

Before he became Rami Malek the Oscar winner. Before he gave us his unforgettable take on Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody. Before the intense hacker energy of Mr. Robot or his charmingly awkward pharaoh in Night at the Museum, Malek was playing Kenny, a closeted gay teenager trying to survive suburban family life on early 2000s television.

And honestly? The role still holds up.

Back in 2005, Malek appeared in The War at Home, a sitcom starring Michael Rapaport and Anita Barone as parents raising three teenagers in Long Island. The series only lasted two seasons, but viewers who tuned in probably still remember Kenny Al-Bahir, the shy neighbor kid who was kicked out by his family after they discovered he was gay.

The Unexpected Queer Love Story

What made Kenny stand out was not just the storyline itself, but the surprising sincerity behind it.

At a time when LGBTQ+ teen characters were still rare on network television, Kenny was not written as a joke or a side punchline. Instead, viewers watched him navigate rejection, loneliness, and eventually acceptance after being taken in by the show’s central family.

And then came the romance.

Kenny eventually falls for Dylan, the handsome popular guy played by Jackson Rathbone, who many fans will also recognize from the Twilight movies years later.

Does Larry say that you have the most soulful eyes his ever seen 😍 Rami Malek and Jackson Rathbone 💙 The War At Home 💜 Adorable 💛 pic.twitter.com/P0hkQ2OWS0 — Jacey Hammond (Hammy) (@jacehammy2) February 13, 2019

The pairing honestly had everything early 2000s queer viewers secretly wanted from television. Drama. Awkward flirting. Emotional vulnerability. Attractive boys staring at each other with way too much intensity.

For many LGBTQ+ viewers growing up during that era, Kenny’s storyline quietly became one of those memorable TV moments that stuck with them, especially because queer teen love stories were still so limited in mainstream entertainment at the time.

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Malek Has Always Been Fearless With Roles

Looking back now, it almost feels obvious that Malek would eventually become known for emotionally immersive performances.

The actor has built a career out of completely disappearing into characters. Whether he is playing a socially isolated hacker, a flamboyant rock legend, or even an immortal Egyptian pharaoh, Malek commits fully to every role.

His portrayal of Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody ultimately earned him the Academy Award for Best Actor and introduced him to an entirely new generation of fans. For many LGBTQ+ viewers, seeing him embody one of music’s greatest queer icons felt both celebratory and deeply emotional.

But his connection to queer storytelling did not stop there.

Malek’s New LGBTQ+ Drama Is Already Making Waves

Fast forward to today, and Malek is once again stepping into LGBTQ+ storytelling with The Man I Love, director Ira Sachs’ upcoming gay drama that recently premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.

According to reports, the film received an emotional eight minute standing ovation during its Cannes debut.

Set in late 1980s New York City during the height of the AIDS crisis, the movie follows Jimmy, played by Malek, a theater icon confronting mortality after receiving an AIDS diagnosis. The story reportedly explores love, creativity, desire, and survival in a city transformed by grief and fear.

The project is already being described as a deeply emotional musical fantasia, which honestly sounds exactly like the kind of ambitious role Malek thrives in.

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From Kenny to Cannes

There is something genuinely touching about looking back at Malek’s career trajectory.

One moment he is playing a closeted gay teenager on a short lived Fox sitcom. The next he is winning Oscars, portraying queer cultural icons, and receiving standing ovations at Cannes for another LGBTQ+ centered role.

And maybe that is why fans continue rooting for him so hard. Beneath all the prestige and acclaim, there is still something deeply earnest about Malek as a performer. He consistently chooses characters who feel vulnerable, complicated, lonely, passionate, and human.

Not bad for the shy neighborhood teen from a forgotten 2000s sitcom.