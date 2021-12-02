Raven, Latrice Royale, Gottmik, Manila Luzon, Among All Star Cast

The leftovers from Thanksgiving are gone, we are back at the gym burning off all those extra calories, the Rockefeller Center Tree was lit last night and holiday movies are dropping left and right! If there was any confusion about when the holiday season began, it is full-on here right now!

Speaking of holiday movies, finally, more queer holiday movies are being added to the movie canon each year. Last year’s Happiest Season on Hulu is already a new classic. And today, TWO new holiday movies drop: Netflix’s Single All the Way with Michael Urie and Jennifer Coolidge and the RuPaul-led The Bitch Who Stole Christmas premieres tonight at 9 pm on VH1.

Entertainment Weekly reported the plot of the movie earlier this week,

Ginger and her Drag Race sisters — including Jan, Brooke Lynn Hytes, and Peppermint — partner with an undercover journalist, Krysta Rodriguez’s Olivia (guised under the moniker “Maggie Zine”), for a dual mission: help the local Tuckahoe gals save their prized inn from imminent destruction at the hands of a greedy bank, and secretly snatch the Christmas-obsessed town’s treasured Winter Ball pageant crown on the side at the behest of her ruthless editor, Hannah (RuPaul).

The Bitch Who Stole Christmas premieres Dec 2nd at 9pm on @VH1. This is the best Christmas movie you’ll see this year. 🎄 #TheBitchWhoStoleChristmas pic.twitter.com/E9NGabYfox — Jaymes Mansfield (@JaymesMansfield) December 1, 2021

Goodnight everyone tomorrow we have:

•Canada Drag Race

•S14 Cast promo

•DRIT

•The Bitch who stole Christmas

•Queens of the universe

(Did I miss anything) pic.twitter.com/7QhhqDSrVO — 💚❤️Jay💚❤️| 245 Days Till AliXJay (@Jayanka_) December 2, 2021

The movie features the largest cast of Drag Race personalities assembled for a non Drag Race project. Are you ready for the list of queens and judges assembled? Starring in the film are: RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Ginger Minj, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Peppermint, Jan Sport, Jaymes Mansfield, Latrice Royale, Gottmik, Morgan McMichaels, Porkchop, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews, Chad Michaels, Heidi N Closet, Kelly Mantle, Kimora Blac, Laganja Estranja, Manila Luzon, Mayhem Miller, Pandora Boxx, Raven, Rock M. Sakura, and Kylie Sonique Love!

the film “The Bitch Who Stole The Christmas” will premiere after the #RuPaulsDragRaceSeason14 Queen RuVeal and after the premiere of #QueenOfTheUniverse ‼️✨ WHAT A NIGHT THIS THURSDAY‼️ are you excited?? 🤩 #DragRace pic.twitter.com/jG8AqyS2hH — Best of RuPaul’s Drag Race – 🇮🇹 (@bestofrpdr) November 30, 2021

The film also stars Krysta Rodriguez, Andy Ridings, Kim Petras, Charo and Anna Maria Horsford. Before the movie premieres, tonight check out this 10min Making of ‘The Bitch Who Stole Christmas’ video!

The Bitch Who Stole Christmas premieres tonight at 9 pm on Vh1.

Sources: Entertainment Weekly