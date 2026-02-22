Ready In Red + Buff On Bondi Beach + More Eye Candy

Published Feb 22, 2026

Favorite Instagrams this week
Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Davicapp, who was ready in red for vacay:

davicapp

Rodrigo and his beau came to the end of their Brazil adventure:

rodrigo 2

Kelechi did a progress check:

kelkalu

Mark Welke and his buff buds sent regards from Bondi Beach:

Mark Welke and his buff buds sent regards from Bondi Beach

Kai Lee kept it chill:

kailee

Dan Tai paused for pensive thoughts:

dan tai

Rodiney Santiago just gets better with age:

rodiney

Benito Skinner showed off his Calvins:

skinner

Gustavo has a hat and he’s not afraid to wear it:

gustavo 1

Fabricio and Guilherme were living their best life in Salvador:

fabricio

