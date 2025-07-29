Ready or not, 2026 is inching closer—but don’t worry, the Red Hot 100 has got you covered. Or, well… uncovered. Enter: Red Hot XXL 2026, the latest calendar, art book, and upcoming exhibition from the iconic team that’s been setting pulses racing and redefining ginger thirst since day one. Let’s just say: the gingers are here, the briefs are tighter, and the bar has never been set higher.

Shot entirely on 16mm Kodak film in the sun-drenched, desert playground of Palm Springs, this year’s edition isn’t just a calendar—it’s a full-blown moment. Think Country & Western star fantasy meets vintage Playboy Mansion energy, reimagined through a sizzling, unapologetically queer lens. Founder and Creative Director Thomas Knights—aka the man behind every one of Red Hot’s jaw-dropping calendars—has outdone himself with this steamy cowboy fever dream.

The theme? Think: a dusty ranch, denim barely hanging on, pool boys aplenty, and a whole lot of cheek (and everything else). It’s playful. It’s provocative. It’s polished. And it’s packed with some of the most drop-dead gorgeous redheads this side of heaven. We’re talking a curated cast of international ginger studs—some familiar favorites, some fresh new faces, some cult adult icons—and yes, they’re all bringing it.

According to their already-funded-in-less-than-24-hours Kickstarter page (round of applause for that), Red Hot XXL celebrates what they call “two cult obsessions—the smouldering redhead and the XXL phallus—for our most provocative project yet.” That’s right: this isn’t just your average pin-up calendar. This is full-frontal, high-gloss, artistically executed ginger worship. And we are not complaining.

Each A3-sized, 14-page wall calendar is printed on premium glossy stock, shrink-wrapped for safekeeping (or anticipation), and ready to hang on your bedroom wall—or anywhere you need a little daily blessing. But why stop at 12 months? This calendar is just the beginning. Red Hot XXL will also culminate in a 100-image hardcover art book and exhibition, featuring even more jaw-dropping photography, iconic alumni, and surprise names you’ll be delighted to, well, spot.

As the campaign proudly says, “This is not your average pin-up.” It’s a love letter to ginger allure, fine art erotica, and self-expression. And it’s all done with style, cheekiness, and more than a little sex appeal. Thomas Knights’s signature style—think vintage gay erotica meets modern-day fantasy—oozes from every page. His passion for celebrating beauty, sensuality, and identity is what’s made Red Hot such a cult hit for over a decade.

And honestly, in a world that’s often too buttoned-up, Red Hot XXL 2026 is a breath of hot, desert air. It’s bold. It’s sexy. It’s fun. It’s queer joy at its most shameless and glamorous. And best of all? It’s here to stay.

So hang it proud, flip the page each month with reverence, and remember: 2026 may be coming, but these boys came first.