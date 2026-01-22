Reno Gold’s 30th Birthday in Rio Was Hotter Than Your Last Grindr Date

Reno Gold didn’t plan to celebrate his 30th birthday in Rio de Janeiro—but when life (and a group chat) calls, he answers. “My friend Yanni told me a group of guys I’m friends with was going,” He told Gayety. “I didn’t know much about Rio but decided to tag along.”

And just like that, Gold traded the predictable for the spontaneous, joining fellow adult stars and friends Peachy Boy, Max, Gael Jacob, Chase Parker, afitness_x, and Yanni Nicolau. “When you get the opportunity to hang with them, you take it,” he said.

What followed wasn’t a milestone spectacle, but a rare pause—equal parts reflection, indulgence, and presence Gold admits he’s only recently learned to accept.

But turning 30 wasn’t all bikini-bottom bliss. Gold describes the emotional weight in waves:

“Pure existential dread, then sweet moments of connection. It reminded me that living in the now is all that matters.”

Midnight Ocean Dashes and Fireworks That Almost Killed Them

One unforgettable highlight? “Participating in Rio’s tradition of running into the ocean at midnight,” Gold said. “The government sent out an advisory not to because of dangerous waves. We fought for our lives under the fireworks. Truly unforgettable.”

No cameras, no curated feeds—just friends, chaos, and mischief. “Normally you’re filming so much you barely hang,” he said. “This was really just a holiday of friends. It felt good to be included in that.”

And yes, some mischief was inevitable. “I couldn’t help but get into a little mischief,” he added, grinning.

Speedos, Body Confidence, and the Accidental Content

Brazil’s reputation for bold, bare confidence didn’t intimidate Gold—it amplified it. “I bring confidence everywhere I go,” he said. “This time it was in a Brazil speedo with my hottest friends, all matching.”

Despite the setting, content creation took a backseat. “It happened naturally,” he said. “Content wasn’t our priority, which somehow made what we got even better.”

And indulgence was a group sport. “We said ‘fuck it’ the whole trip and always got dessert,” Gold said. “Chase Parker even made me a birthday cake.”

From OnlyFans to Authorship: Gold’s Glow-Up

Gold’s relationship to his work has evolved. “I learned that warmth isn’t weakness,” he said. “Connection can be safe anywhere if you allow yourself to be open.”

Earlier, usefulness was his armor. “If we weren’t filming or talking strategy, I didn’t feel comfortable,” he said. “I always feel a need to be useful.” Rio dismantled that. “Everyone genuinely just wanted to spend time together,” he said. “That meant a lot to me.”

OnlyFans remains central, but it’s a launchpad, not a finish line. “It’s my stepping stool to something greater,” Gold said. “My true passion is fashion. I’m working on a line now. You’ll be seeing a shift soon.”

Discipline Behind the Fantasy

Fans see freedom—but Gold knows the grind behind the glam. “It becomes your life,” he said. “What you eat, how you train, where you go, it all matters because you are your image.”

Editing, scheduling, building connections—it’s relentless. “It’s more than full time,” he said.

Stability Over Flash, Peace Over Chaos

Gold’s ambition isn’t just skin-deep. Childhood instability taught him to prioritize stability over spectacle. “I always knew I didn’t need a lot,” he said. “I want peace and stability over flash and high stakes.”

He channeled that into real estate early, flipping homes and investing with his parents’ guidance. “They’ve always told me, ‘Do as I say, not as I do,’” he said. “They helped me build a real estate empire. I’m very lucky.”

The Next Chapter: Express, Don’t Just Exist

Turning 30 didn’t make Gold cautious—it made him selective. “Life is short,” he said. “Maybe I’m one-third through. Maybe it’s my last day. I won’t waste time on anything that isn’t aligned with how I feel.”

Next up: fashion, music, photography, and long-form projects exploring masculinity and vulnerability. “OnlyFans gave me autonomy and power,” he said. “But it was never the destination.”

As he steps into this decade, Gold is chasing authorship, community, and a life that feels steady. “If something costs me my peace or my truth,” he said, “it’s too expensive.”

He is entering his best era yet. From stripper to viral adult star to business-savvy creator, he’s built an empire on confidence, connection, and a little chaos.

“I’m really excited to enter my 30s and have some peace. With that peace, it’s given me room to create and grow my brand. In my 20s, I was creating to make it and survive and build something for myself. Now, it’s more about expressing myself,” he tells PRIDE.

As one of the first OnlyFans models, he’s showing other adult entertainers there’s no ceiling.

“What I want to do moving forward is to inspire people. There is no roof to your success and what you can do in media just because you started in porn. I hope to spread that message moving forward.”

But Gold is clear: passion beats profit.

“Are you passionate from this or do you just want money? If you just want money, it doesn’t matter how hard you work. You’re going to get burnt out and I’ve seen it really affect people. You have to make sure this is something you want to do and it’s something you can handle.”

Reno Gold isn’t just turning 30—he’s turning up the heat, redefining what it means to be a gay adult star with brains, business sense, and a whole lot of bare-ass confidence.