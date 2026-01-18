Pumped For Puck Drop + Buff Brazil Beach Boys + More

Written by Randy Slovacek
Published Jan 18, 2026

|

Updated Jan 18, 2026

Gustavo

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Gustavo Naspolini, enjoying his last beach day in Brazil.

Shomari Francis got it done.

Shomari

Lucho was content just being Lucho:

lucho

PUMPED FOR PUCK DROP, LIFE IN BALI

Roberto Portales was pumped for puck drop:

Roberto

Thai Fifer can throw down a gym selfie:

Thai

Yasser Marta was out living life in Bali:

Yasser

Daniel Montoya walked it out:

Maximillian Small slowed things down:

PEOPLE’s 2018 “Sexiest Man Alive” Idris Elba paused for a pic for Men’s Health Australia:

Idris

Luis del Toro checked in on the gossip:

Luis

John Lauer was primed and ready for the long holiday weekend:

JohnL

Robert Coronel pondered the New Year:

RobertC

Diplo made it to Day Two of his New Year’s resolutions:

diplo

Jeremelle Simon-Jones checked the lighting:

Jeremelle

