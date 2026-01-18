Pumped For Puck Drop + Buff Brazil Beach Boys + More

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Gustavo Naspolini, enjoying his last beach day in Brazil.

Shomari Francis got it done.

Lucho was content just being Lucho:

PUMPED FOR PUCK DROP, LIFE IN BALI

Roberto Portales was pumped for puck drop:

Thai Fifer can throw down a gym selfie:

Yasser Marta was out living life in Bali:

Daniel Montoya walked it out:

Maximillian Small slowed things down:

PEOPLE’s 2018 “Sexiest Man Alive” Idris Elba paused for a pic for Men’s Health Australia:

Luis del Toro checked in on the gossip:

John Lauer was primed and ready for the long holiday weekend:

Robert Coronel pondered the New Year:

Diplo made it to Day Two of his New Year’s resolutions:

Jeremelle Simon-Jones checked the lighting: