Insuring His Assets: Reno Gold’s $1 Million Buttcheek Bet + Why

We’ve all heard of the various things celebrities insure. David Beckham’s legs. JLo’s booty. But now, we are learning about adult content creator Reno Gold’s desire to put a monetary value on his booty. It’s right up there with the best of them, and the OnlyFans star wants to make sure his most beloved body part gets the protection it deserves. After all, if legs can be worth millions, why not his derrière?

Gold’s rise to fame has been nothing short of impressive. With millions of loyal fans hanging on to every post, tweet, and video, and as one of the top-earning content creators, he has made an empire from his online persona. But being in the business of sexy content comes with its risks.

Reno Gold and His Accident

Advertisement

Take, for example, last year’s ill-fated attempt at an acrobatic naked cartwheel. While attempting to defy gravity (and good sense), Gold crashed into a glass table, splitting his butt cheek and sending him to the operating room for stitches and cosmetic surgery. He shared these pics online.

“My ass is my biggest asset.”

Reno literally calla his butt his biggest asset. And who’s going to argue? After all, his posterior practically pays his bills. So, rather than letting the risk of future injury loom over him, Gold is stepping up to make sure that his signature asset is as protected as those of high-paid athletes and hand models everywhere. He’s putting a cool $1 million price tag on it, and to be honest, we’re kind of here for it. It’s been reported that Gold is raking in $1.2 million a year making him the 8th top male earner on OnlyFans.

Advertisement

“Hand models insure their hands, athletes insure their legs — why wouldn’t I insure the thing that makes me money?“ – Reno Gold

And honestly, if that reasoning doesn’t make sense to you, maybe you’re not fully grasping the sheer value of Reno’s rear end. This is no ordinary tush. This is the kind of booty that launches entire careers, generates fan subscriptions, and probably makes more than your 9-to-5 ever will.

Of course, getting an insurance policy on a man’s behind is proving to be a little trickier than Gold anticipated. Several agencies have laughed it off, citing “unconventional risk factors,” which sounds like insurance jargon for “we’re just not sure how to handle this level of fabulousness.” But Reno, ever the optimist, is not backing down. A few agencies have expressed interest, and he’s still holding out hope that his proposal will ultimately go through.

Advertisement

RELATED: John Whaite is Whisking Up More Than Just Dough on OnlyFans

So what happens if Gold succeeds? He might just change the game for adult entertainers everywhere. Imagine a world where adult content creators can secure protection for their most important parts. We’re talking real, tangible recognition of the business value that these creators bring to the table (hopefully not a glass one). Reno could set a precedent, demonstrating that in today’s digital world, even the most unexpected of assets can be worth their weight in gold.

He sure is talented and we wish him the best in protecting his assets. But for a man that can pleasure himself orally, maybe he’ll put another million bucks down on the front side, too.

Source: Pride