Rick & Griff Team Up With Addicted USA For A Scorching Summer Campaign

Since 2009, Addicted USA has been known as one of the go-to spaces for men’s swimwear, underwear, and sportswear, and continues pushing the boundaries by showcasing their products by putting a variety of what many people find “attractive” front and center. It is with that in mind that for their new ‘Attraction’ line, they have partnered up with real-life couple Rick & Griff, who’s madcap and super sexy adventures keep their 700,000 plus social media followers engaged daily.

“We’re excited to work with Rick and The Griffopotamus on our new Attraction campaign,” Chris Lynch of AddictedUSA.com told The Advocate. “They have a lock on physical attraction, for sure, and their playful spirit and energy are ideally suited with the Addicted USA brand.” Lynch went on to say that “this summer’s Attraction collection is sporty and stylish and offers the quality, fit and comfort Addicted USA has become famous for”.

Eagle-eyed viewers know that Rick & Griff are known for their very sexual content on their OnlyFans and Twitter, and their campaign with Addicted will not shy away from that very popular aspect of their brand. “Photos on Facebook will be pretty PG, while on Instagram, we’ll get a little more “cheeky,” says Rick. “Twitter will be a lot racier, and images on our OnlyFans page will be downright scandalous.”

By the sounds of things, this partnership is a dream come true for both parties. “We’ve been fans of Addicted USA for years,” says Rick. “We always find the styles to be flattering and unique and the perfect, super-sexy gear for any pool party!” As for Addicted, Lynch is keenly aware of the rough and tumble boys who are heading up this campaign, saying that “more time is put into the sewing of each garment so that they are built to last, even through the rough play that Rick and Griff are known to engage in”

Addicted USA’s “Attraction” collection is now available with free shipping at AddictedUSA.com. There is a 15% discount on all purchases currently being offered with code RICKGRIFF.

Follow Addicted USA at their website

Follow Rick & Griff on all platforms here