Ricky Martin’s Nephew Drops Restraining Order & Case

The domestic abuse case against Ricky Martin has been dismissed.

Today was the first hearing date in the case of the infamous restraining order placed against singer Ricky Martin. But now it’s being reported that Ricky Martin’s nephew has asked for the case to be dismissed in Puerto Rico. And the court obliged the request, according to PEOPLE.

In a statement released after the dismissal, Ricky Martin’s attorneys celebrated the decision.

The statement reads, “Just as we had anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the Court. The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure, and the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter. The request came from the accuser asking to dismiss the case.”

The attorneys added, “This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them. We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career.”

Truth prevails. Swipe right for English pic.twitter.com/4Q7UOHCi7e — Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) July 21, 2022

Before the news of this dismissal, Ricky Martin was set to “directly address the judge at [today’s] hearing,” according to one of his lawyers yesterday.

The allegations against Ricky Martin began on July 1 when a judge granted a temporary restraining order against Ricky Martin. The order was placed under Puerto Rico’s Domestic Violence Prevention and Intervention Law, also known as Act 54, according to documents acquired by Telemundo.

Initially, the identity of the person who requested the restraining order was redacted from documents because cases under Act 54 are considered civil and confidential. However, reports spread last week that the son of Martin’s half sister had requested the protection. The nephew told the court that he and Martin had engaged in a 7-month long relationship. The nephew says, however, that Martin took it badly when the two broke up.

“They separated 2 months ago but the respondent does not accept the separation,” he said of Martin, according to the protection order. The nephew added that the singer “calls him frequently.” He also accused Martin of “hanging around his residence on at least 3 occasions.” Keep in mind, the singer is married and the father of four children.

In response to the restraining order and the press and social media frenzy it caused, Marty Singer, one of Ricky Martin’s attorneys, said in a statement that “the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be — involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew.”

Eric Martin, Ricky Martin’s former bodybuilder brother, repeated the defense that the nephew suffers from “mental health problems” in a Facebook livestream earlier this week.

Despite the removal of this restraining order and domestic abuse case, Ricky Martin is not out of legal trouble. The singer was also sued by a former manager just a few days before this restraining order drama started. On June 29, Rebecca Drucker filed a 15-page breach of oral contract suit against the singer and actor. In the document, she seeks “excess of USD $3,000,000, or according to proof, and unpaid commissions are accruing on an ongoing basis.”

The lawsuit also threatened to reveal many “reckless indiscretions” Drucker witnessed before leaving the job.

“For years, [Drucker] protected Martin from the consequences of his reckless indiscretions. Rebecca did so not only because she was his manager, but also because she thought that Martin was her dear friend,” reads the suit filed by attorneys Joshua M. Rosenberg and Armound Ghoorchian at Venable LLP.

So while Ricky Martin may be out of the hot seat, and avoided a possible 50-year stint in jail, he’s still in some hot water.

Despite all the drama, the artist is still working hard. In fact, Ricky Martin released a new EP LAST WEEK! On July 13, the singer dropped his EP Play through Sony Music Latin. This is the second half and continuation of his grammy-winning 2020 EP Pausa. Both, he told ABC News, were his response to witnessing the destruction of Hurricane Maria and the COVID-19 pandemic. And that’s not all. Don’t forget Martin is also currently acting in the filming of a new Apple TV show Mrs American Pie.

What a whirlwind!

Source: PEOPLE, Telemundo, ABC News,