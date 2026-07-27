‘The Rocky Horror Show’ Welcomes a Fabulous New Lineup

Rocky Horror fans, grab your fishnets and cue the Time Warp because Broadway is entering another exciting era. While saying goodbye to beloved cast members is never easy, the latest casting announcements prove that the sweet transvestite spirit of The Rocky Horror Show is far from slowing down.

Back in April, the legendary cult musical officially returned to Broadway at Studio 54 with Luke Evans slipping into the iconic corset and heels as Dr. Frank-N-Furter. Joining him were Andrew Durand as Brad and Stephanie Hsu as Janet, creating a trio that quickly won over longtime devotees and curious newcomers alike.

A Run Worth Celebrating

Although their run lasted only a few months, the production left a lasting impression. Theatre lovers embraced the revival’s fresh energy, while first time audience members discovered exactly why The Rocky Horror Show has remained a pop culture phenomenon for more than five decades.

Awards season only reinforced that excitement. The production earned an impressive nine Tony Award nominations, including Best Revival of a Musical. Luke Evans also received a nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical, cementing his glamorous and commanding take on Frank-N-Furter as one fans will remember for years.

Evans, Hsu, and Durand will all take their final bows on August 23, making way for a sparkling new group of performers ready to keep the castle alive.

Meet the New Residents of the Castle

The cast changes begin on August 25, when Lorna Courtney steps into the role of Janet. Joining her is Kevin McHale, who takes over as Brad.

The biggest headline, however, belongs to Jake Shears.

The Scissor Sisters frontman and former Kinky Boots leading man returns to Broadway as the deliciously outrageous Dr. Frank-N-Furter beginning September 11. Between Luke Evans’ departure and Shears’ arrival, production ensemblist Paul Soileau will keep those fabulous heels warm by taking over the role.

Needless to say, we’re already counting down the days.

The Rocky Horror Show’s supporting cast remains intact, with Rachel Dratch as the Narrator, Amber Gray as Riff Raff, Juliette Lewis as Magenta, Harvey Guillén as Eddie and Dr. Scott, Josh Rivera as Rocky, and Valentina as Columbia.

The Time Warp Never Really Ends

One of the greatest joys of The Rocky Horror Show is watching each generation put its own spin on these unforgettable characters. Every Frank-N-Furter has a different flavor. Every Janet finds new layers. Every Brad somehow gets just a little more hilariously awkward.

That constant reinvention is exactly what has kept Rocky Horror alive for more than 50 years.

So yes, it’s bittersweet saying goodbye to a cast that helped launch this celebrated Broadway revival. But if this newly announced lineup is any indication, audiences are in for another gloriously camp, wonderfully weird, and unapologetically queer trip through the Time Warp.

And honestly, we wouldn’t have it any other way.