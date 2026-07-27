Marvel Fans Met Ryan Reynolds. They Just Didn’t Know It Yet.

Ryan Reynolds knows exactly how to make an entrance. Or in this case, how to disappear into a crowd while wearing one of the most recognizable superhero costumes on the planet.

Marvel fans at San Diego Comic Con got the surprise of a lifetime when Ryan Reynolds casually wandered the convention floor dressed as Canadian Deadpool. Forget the classic red suit. This version came complete with a gloriously tight Canadian tuxedo, proving once again that denim and Deadpool are a dangerously entertaining combination.

The Perfect Comic Con Mission

Reynolds blended into the sea of cosplayers, chatting with unsuspecting fans who had absolutely no idea they were standing inches away from the real Merc with a Mouth.

After the event, the actor shared a video of the undercover adventure on social media.

“The fans got Deadpool off the ground so many years ago,” Reynolds wrote. “Yesterday, 10 years after the first film and exactly 2 years after Deadpool & Wolverine, I felt so lucky to be on the #SDCC floor with everyone whose unapologetic devotion brings so much joy to this world.”

He added, “No handlers, no security, no ropes. WHAT A GIFT. Thanks to everyone I met, who aren’t only cosplaying but world-building. And also… actual Sergeant Slaughter!”

Honestly, only Ryan Reynolds could make blending into Comic Con look this fun.

The fans got Deadpool off the ground so many years ago. Yesterday, 10 years after the first film and exactly 2 years after Deadpool & Wolverine, I felt so lucky to be on the #SDCC floor with everyone whose unapologetic devotion brings so much joy to this world. pic.twitter.com/IM7DSIjNfs — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 26, 2026

But were the Overalls a Better Bulging Look?

The first time many of us saw the new Deadpool look was on his Treads account. The tight denim colored action suit seemed to actually show less than the tan overalls. Some Ryan Reynolds stalkers were oogling the crotchety crotch area of the Canadian’s overalls: the top was loose, but the lower region seemed very supportive and lifting up and to the left. Then again, it could be just shadows, or some very thirsty fans. You can go over to Threads and judge for yourself.

The Avengers Question Everyone Wants Answered

Naturally, fans immediately started wondering if Reynolds was quietly teasing a return as Deadpool in Avengers: Doomsday. Nothing has been confirmed, but that did not stop Reynolds from hilariously trying to squeeze information out of Robert Downey Jr., who is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Doctor Doom.

“So… when do we start filming?” the actor joked.

Downey looked around at the packed auditorium before replying, “Look around you. Did you bump your head?”

Never one to quit the bit, the Deadpool actor acted crushed.

“So there’s no additional photography, no overages, maybe last minute additions…?”

The exchange had Marvel fans laughing while doing exactly what Marvel loves most, speculating about absolutely everything.

RELATED: Should Deadpool Be Bisexual in ‘Deadpool 3’? Ryan Reynolds Thinks So!

Fans Are Living for It

The comments section quickly became a party of its own.

“JeanPool,” one fan declared.

Another crowned him “Le Canadian Tuxedo.”

just insane how ryan reynolds really walked around comic con unnoticed lmaooo pic.twitter.com/9te9sn1AGf — ★ (@POPin4k) July 26, 2026

Others realized they had unknowingly met Ryan in costume, with one fan posting, “Little did I know!” alongside a photo with the disguised star.

One comment perfectly summed up the experience: “I like that nobody knew it was really you. But when they look back at the media coverage of Grey Deadpool, they’ll realize they had a brief geek moment with Ryan Reynolds.”

While there isn’t another Deadpool movie on Marvel’s immediate schedule, Reynolds has said he’s exploring what’s next for the character. Until then, he’ll apparently keep entertaining us one surprise appearance, one perfectly tailored Canadian tuxedo, and one very Deadpool prank at a time.