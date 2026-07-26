‘The Car Man’ Is So Hot We’re Looking Up Flights to London

The Car Man welcomes you to the hottest garage in town.

There are plenty of reasons to love live theatre. The music. The performances. The storytelling. Occasionally, however, the reason is a cast of incredibly talented dancers grinding on stage in their underwear while making audiences question whether they booked tickets for Shakespeare or something considerably steamier.

Enter The Car Man.

Matthew Bourne’s award winning production has officially returned and if early (and previous) previews are anything to go by, audiences are leaving both emotionally devastated and suspiciously warm.

We’re certainly not complaining.

Welcome to the Hottest Garage in Town

Loosely inspired by Bizet’s beloved opera Carmen, The Car Man trades 19th century Spain for a greasy 1950s garage diner in the American Midwest where passions burn hotter than the summer heat.

The arrival of Luca, a handsome and mysterious drifter, quickly turns a sleepy small town upside down. His presence ignites desire in more ways than one as both Lana, the garage owner’s wife, and Angelo, a sweet but awkward body shop worker, become captivated by him.

Naturally, this being an auto-erotic thriller, things spiral from flirtation to greed, lust, betrayal, revenge, and murder.

Just your average Tuesday at the local diner.

Originally premiering in Plymouth in 2000, Car Man remains one of New Adventures’ most celebrated productions and one of Matthew Bourne’s boldest works to date.

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Grinding, Greed, and Gorgeous Men

Let’s address the sweat soaked elephant in the room.

Yes, the choreography is sexy.

There’s shirtless dancing. There’s plenty of grinding. There are intimate and sensual moments between male cast members that are impossible to ignore. And yes, there is a simulated shower scene on stage complete with slightly see-through metal and strategically placed towels protecting the performers’ privates.

Brief frontal nudity also makes an appearance, because subtlety was apparently left back at the gas station.

But what makes Car Man so compelling isn’t simply that it’s sexy. Bourne has always excelled at telling stories through movement, and every seductive glance, lingering touch, and explosive dance sequence serves the larger noir inspired narrative unfolding on stage.

It’s stylish. It’s sultry. It’s wonderfully dramatic.

And frankly, we’re already booking a flight out to the U.K.

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Worth the Passport Stamp

The production has already begun performances in Sheffield before heading to London, Bristol, Newcastle upon Tyne, Southampton, Nottingham, and several other cities over the coming months.

For our American readers, this may require dusting off your passport and explaining to your bank why you’ve suddenly purchased theatre tickets overseas.

We’re sure they’ll understand.

After all, The Car Man offers murder, mystery, desire, gorgeous dancers, and enough steam to rival the garage itself.

Sometimes theatre changes your life.

Sometimes it simply leaves you blushing in your seat.

With Car Man, we’re happy to report you might just get both.