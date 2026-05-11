The Tony Awards Just Got Deliciously Queer With These 2026 Nominations

The 79th annual Tony Awards nominations have arrived, and if there was ever a year that screamed theatre, camp, chaos, and unapologetic queer joy… it’s this one.

Because Broadway didn’t just show up this season — it showed out.

And leading the charge? A glitter-drenched cult classic, a Titanic-sized fever dream, and a whole lot of queer talent finally getting their flowers.

Let’s get into it.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show Leads With Pure Camp Energy

Starting off with a bang, The Rocky Horror Picture Show is officially one of the most nominated productions this season with a jaw-dropping nine Tony nominations.

And honestly? It’s exactly the kind of chaotic queer theatre dominance we love to see.

The production is nominated for:

Best Revival of a Musical

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical — Luke Evans

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical — Stephanie Hsu

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical — Rachel Dratch

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Best Choreography

For anyone who somehow missed the cultural institution that is Rocky Horror: it follows Brad and Janet, two painfully wholesome college students whose car breaks down outside a mysterious mansion. Inside, they meet Dr. Frank-N-Furter — a flamboyant mad scientist in lingerie — and a cast of glitter-soaked chaos agents who turn one night into a life-altering descent into camp, sexuality, and full theatrical anarchy.

It’s been scandalizing conservatives and delighting queer audiences for decades, and clearly, Broadway is still very much obsessed.

The cast even performed Sweet Transvestite on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, giving mainstream audiences a taste of what happens when theatre fully stops behaving.

Spoiler: it’s glorious.

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Titanique Turns the Titanic Into a Gay Pop Opera

Not to be outdone in any way whatsoever, Titanique also sailed into the Tony nominations with a wave of attention (and chaos).

The show is nominated for:

Best Book of a Musical

Best Musical

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical — Marla Mindelle

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical — Layton Williams

If Rocky Horror is camp horror chaos, Titanique is full-blown musical satire dipped in glitter and emotional damage.

The premise? A chaotic retelling of Titanic — except the story is filtered through none other than Céline Dion herself, reimagining Jack and Rose’s doomed romance with diva energy, outrageous twists, and vocals powerful enough to challenge physics.

There’s also a stacked comedic cast including Jim Parsons as Ruth Dewitt Bukater and Frankie Grande playing Luigi/Victor Garber.

And somehow, it works.

Because of course it does.

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Broadway Legends, Queer Joy, and Emotional Depth Everywhere

Elsewhere in the nominations, theatre royalty continues to dominate.

Nathan Lane earns a nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman, proving once again that stage acting is just his natural habitat.

Meanwhile, Brandon Uranowitz is nominated for Ragtime, with a performance that’s already generating buzz not just for its emotional depth, but for the quiet, beautiful reminder that queer love stories exist even offstage — he has been with partner Zachary Prince since 2011.

And that matters. A lot.

Because Broadway isn’t just about spectacle — it’s about visibility, longevity, and seeing queer people thrive both in performance and real life.

Broadway Is Queerer, Louder, and More Unapologetic Than Ever

This year’s Tony nominations feel like a turning point — not just for theatre, but for queer representation on one of the biggest cultural stages in the world.

We’ve got cult classics reimagined, queer icons leading productions, and stories that refuse to be subtle about their camp, sexuality, or emotional intensity.

And honestly? That’s the point.

Theatre has always been a space where queer expression thrives — loud, theatrical, dramatic, emotional, and completely unafraid of excess.

And if this Tony season is anything to go by, Broadway isn’t just alive.

It’s absolutely, fabulously, deliciously queer.