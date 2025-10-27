Another day, another Joe Rogan controversy — and this time, it involves Hillary Clinton, gay marriage, and a surprising nod to Marjorie Taylor Greene.

During a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan and guest Palmer Luckey — the founder of Oculus VR and designer of the Oculus Rift — found themselves in the middle of a historical and political deep dive that no one quite saw coming.

It started when Luckey recalled being criticized for donating $9,000 to a pro-Trump group years ago. From there, the conversation drifted toward political evolution, or lack thereof, and landed squarely on Hillary Clinton’s shifting stance on gay marriage.

“She’d Be a Hard-Line Republican Today”

Luckey didn’t hold back in revisiting Clinton’s past statements.

“Hillary, you might remember, even in 2008 she was against gay marriage, and she was out there saying, ‘I believe that marriage is between a man and a woman,’” he said, referencing her 2004 comment that marriage is “not just a bond but a sacred bond between a man and a woman.”

Rogan agreed, chiming in, added,

“Hillary was, the views she had when she was running for president — you’re right. Today she would be a hard-line Republican.”

He went a step further, adding,

“She’d be on the right of Marjorie Taylor Greene.”

Luckey replied,

“That’s a great point. Marjorie Taylor Greene, you’re right, she’s very pro-LGBT.”

Cue the collective Internet gasp. Sorry boys, Greene publicly denounced her support for gay marriage back in 2022.

The Historical Context They Skipped

To be fair, Hillary Clinton did publicly oppose same-sex marriage during her 2008 presidential campaign. Like many Democrats of the time — including Barack Obama — her platform supported civil unions but stopped short of marriage equality.

@msnbc Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton advised LGBTQ+ couples in the U.S. to consider getting married now before the Supreme Court overturns same-sex marriage, during an appearance on the “Raging Moderates” podcast. “Anybody in a committed relationship out there, in the LGBTQ community, you ought to consider getting married,” Clinton said, “because I don’t think they’ll undo existing marriages, but I fear they will undo the national right.” The Weekend co-host Eugene Daniels breaks down Clinton’s advice and why she might be right. ♬ original sound – MSNBC

RELATED: Hillary Clinton Reaffirmed Her Support for LGBT

But by 2013, Clinton had officially shifted her stance, releasing a Human Rights Campaign video in which she declared, “I support it personally, and as a matter of policy and law.” The statement came after years of pressure from activists and represented the broader shift within the Democratic Party toward supporting LGBTQ+ rights.

So yes, Clinton evolved — but Rogan and Luckey’s framing painted that evolution as opportunistic rather than reflective of cultural progress.

The Internet’s Reaction: Confusion, Chaos, and Commentary

The video spread quickly across social media, sparking a mix of disbelief and eye-rolls. Many users pointed out that calling Marjorie Taylor Greene “pro-LGBT” was, at best, a stretch. Greene’s record includes opposing gender-affirming care, supporting anti-trans legislation, and making inflammatory comments about queer and trans people — hardly the résumé of an ally.

Still, Rogan’s comment raises a broader question about how fast political landscapes shift. In the early 2000s, even mainstream Democrats were cautious about endorsing same-sex marriage. Now, the issue is viewed — rightfully — as a baseline for equality, not a controversial stance.

For Rogan, though, the conversation seemed less about LGBTQ+ rights and more about how public figures adapt their messaging to survive the political moment. His take — that Clinton’s past positions would place her “to the right” of some Republicans today — was less a defense of Greene and more an observation about changing party lines.

That nuance, however, didn’t stop people from running with the headline.

Where We Go From Here

At its core, this exchange exposes something fascinating: how America’s definition of “progressive” keeps evolving. What was once mainstream Democratic rhetoric can sound startlingly conservative in retrospect. But evolution matters — both politically and personally.

Hillary Clinton’s late but firm embrace of marriage equality came at a time when the tide was turning. And while critics might see that as convenient, for others it signaled that even the most established politicians can learn, adapt, and grow alongside the culture.

Rogan’s conversation with Luckey may not have been historically precise (or particularly flattering), but it’s a reminder of how memory, context, and controversy continue to collide in the culture wars.

Whether you think Rogan’s comment was a cheap shot or an accidental truth bomb, one thing’s certain — few podcasters know how to set the Internet ablaze quite like him.

Buckle up if you want to watch the entire three-hour podcast. You’re in for a wild, conspiracy-filled, ride.