One-half of The Driver Era band Ross Lynch serves thirst trap after thirst trap both on and off stage. This time, the singer and actor just showed that he can also serve cunt by planking in a pair of leather briefs in bed.

Planking on the bed with his bum perfectly perked and thighs stretched to perfection, Ross Lynch locks eyes with the camera—and our souls—through his smoldering and piercing gaze. His snug white baby tee? A total showstopper, effortlessly flaunting his chiseled torso and those impossibly lean, toned arms. Hot doesn’t even begin to cover it! He looks like he came out of a ’90s grunge magazine just in time for our younger versions to rip out this page from the magazine to hide under our pillow to look at before we went to bed.

Ross Lynch is currently heating things up on tour with his brother as part of their band, The Driver Era. Aptly named the Obsession Tour, it has Ross frequently gracing the stage shirtless (bless him) or rocking cropped outfits that showcase his enviable abs. In fact, one cheeky fan even brought a sign reading, “I’m just here to see Ross Lynch shirtless.” Honestly, same.

But let’s not forget, these brothers are more than just eye candy—they’re seriously talented musicians. The duo kicked off their global tour in January in New Zealand and are set to wrap things up in sunny California this July. With their infectious sound and undeniable stage presence, The Driver Era proves they’re here for more than just the thirst traps—but hey, those don’t hurt either!

If he’s not glistening and sweating under stage lights, Ross can be found posting the hottest thirst traps on his Instagram and occasionally teasing fans with possibilities of opening an OnlyFans account…didn’t happen, but one can hope right?

If you want to see Ross Lynch perform shirtless, you can click to purchase your tickets HERE.