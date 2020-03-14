Roy Moore Files Supreme Court Brief to Overturn Marriage Equality

After coming in fourth place in Alabama’s Republican Senate Primary with only 7% of the vote, Roy Moore’s organization, Foundation for Moral Law (FML) submitted a petition to the Supreme Court of the United States on behalf of former Rowan County, Kentucky clerk Kim Davis. The brief sent to the court on Friday called for a reversal in the decision to legalize same-sex marriage.

According to Newsweek, the briefing details, “The Foundation has an interest in this case because it believes that religious liberty is the foremost gift of God and Kim Davis was deprived of her religious liberty because of this Court’s decision in Obergefell.”

Davis became a hero in the fight against marriage equality in 2015 when she refused to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples because it was against her religious beliefs. Davis was jailed for five days as a result of her refusal and legal fees over $220,000 from lawsuits brought forward by couples that Davis denied marriage licenses.

The briefing submitted by FML also stated, “In addition, the Foundation believes that the Framers of the Fourteenth Amendment did not intend for it to protect a right to same-sex marriage.”

Moore has a long history of speaking out against homosexuality. In a ruling from the Alabama Supreme Court in 2002, Moore proclaimed, “Homosexual behavior is a crime against nature.” In 2015, Moore instructed judges in Alabama to defy the ruling, which resulted in Moore’s suspension from the bench. It is these actions along with others that Moore is listed as an extremist by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

