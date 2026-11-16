RuPaul’s Drag Race fans, It’s time to put down those tissues, dab away a little mascara, and prepare ourselves for a rather emotional ruveal. After six years of serving sickening looks, death drops, and enough charisma to fill the entire Las Vegas Strip, RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! is getting ready to take its final bow.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the popular stage production will officially close on December 31, 2026, ending its run at the Flamingo Las Vegas after approximately 1,500 performances.

And honestly, six years of drag excellence deserves more than a simple goodbye!

READ: Can You Believe ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Premiered 17 Years Ago?

Six Years of Eleganza and Vegas Magic

Since opening in 2020, RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! has brought the magic of the television franchise straight to the Vegas stage. Featuring familiar faces from the competition, the production gave fans an opportunity to experience their favorite queens outside the confines of a television screen.

Asia O’Hara, Jaida Essence Hall, Derrick Barry, Shannel, Kyle Sonique Love, Jewels Sparkles, and other Drag Race performers have all been part of the show’s ever-evolving lineup.

From outrageous comedy and spectacular lip-sync performances to elaborate costume reveals, the production delivered exactly what you’d expect from a Drag Race extravaganza. There were wigs to clock, outfits to admire, and enough dramatic reveals to keep the audience screaming.

For fans who couldn’t get enough of their favorite queens on television, this was a chance to see the magic happen right in front of them. And let’s be honest, some things are simply better when experienced live.

Is This Really the End?

While the curtain is closing on the current Las Vegas production, World of Wonder co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato aren’t necessarily ready to retire the concept.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the pair hinted that this might be more of a goodbye to one chapter than the entire Drag Race Live! universe.

“This is just the beginning, as we are in discussions to expand the RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! universe to other cities across the country and around the world,” they shared.

They also expressed their gratitude to the cast and crew, celebrating the performers who helped take the art of drag to another level.

So, squirrel friends, don’t throw away those sequins just yet. The Flamingo Las Vegas may be preparing to lose its daily dose of drag magic, but there could be more stages waiting for these queens.

Until then, we’ll be remembering six years of fabulous performances, unforgettable looks, and plenty of 10s across the board. As RuPaul would remind us, if you can’t love yourself, how in the hell are you gonna love somebody else?

Now, somebody pass us a tissue. We’re not crying, you’re crying!