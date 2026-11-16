KJ Apa has given audiences plenty of reasons to pay attention over the years, but his latest contribution to cinema might have viewers reaching for the replay button. The Riverdale star is making the rounds on social media after a bedroom scene in his new romantic comedy, Falling, showed him in nothing but a pair of tight black briefs. Consider this a friendly reminder that some movie scenes are destined to have a life well beyond the credits.

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In the now-circulating clip, Apa pulls back the bedsheets, offering fans a particularly generous glimpse of his physique. Social media users have been quick to share the moment, with thirsty reactions following close behind. Apparently, the film’s romantic complications aren’t the only thing audiences are finding interesting.

KJ Apa in his new romantic drama ‘Falling’ 🫦 https://t.co/HMCdAAsNum — ★ (@POPin4k) November 10, 2026

KJ Apa’s Falling Has a Love Triangle Worth Getting Messy Over

Released on digital and VOD on November 10, Falling puts Apa in the middle of a complicated romantic situation. He plays Jack, who is dating Jillian, portrayed by Isabel May. The catch? Jack’s best friend Johnny, played by Archie Renaux, has fallen for her, too.

What follows is an increasingly complicated situation involving friendship, attraction, and betrayal. Johnny’s feelings for Jillian create a particularly messy predicament for the two friends, leaving everyone to deal with the consequences of falling for the same person. It’s an anti-fairytale with plenty of relationship drama, although it’s fair to say that the bedroom scene has already found an audience of its own.

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Apa is also having a busy year with another major career milestone. He recently took on the role of legendary Hollywood actor Jimmy Stewart in Jimmy, which opened in U.S. theaters on November 6. It’s quite a change from playing a modern-day romantic lead, giving fans another opportunity to see him in a different kind of role.

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Behind the Black Briefs, Apa Has Been Opening Up About Addiction

Still, there’s a more personal side to Apa’s recent headlines that deserves attention beyond the obvious appeal of his latest movie scene.

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The actor has spoken candidly about his experiences with addiction, sobriety, and an eating disorder, particularly during his years playing Archie Andrews on Riverdale. In an October interview, he explained why he no longer feels the need to keep those experiences entirely private.

“This is who I am. This is a huge part of who I am,” the One Fast Move star acknowledged.

Apa previously discussed these struggles on Dylan Sprouse and Brendan Columbus’ podcast, Wildmen. He explained that the conversation wasn’t something he had prepared for, recalling how casually the interview came together.

“I had just dropped my son back off to his mum’s house,” recalled the Auckland native. “I was completely unprepared. I just rolled up and sat down, and we started talking.”

The discussion eventually touched on his relationship with food, drug use, and other addictive behaviors.

“These thoughts that go into an eating disorder or drug addiction or other addictions, they are all part of who I am and have taken up so much of my life,” he explained.

During his July 21 podcast appearance, Apa revealed that he had been sober for a year and a half. He also discussed unhealthy patterns involving food during his time on Riverdale, which ran from 2017 to 2023.

“Anything that makes me feel good, yeah, I will abuse,” he admitted, reflecting on a pattern he had come to recognize in himself.

Apa Was Surprised by How Many People Connected With His Story

Opening up about deeply personal struggles can be difficult, especially when millions of people recognize you from television. Apa, however, discovered that his honesty reached people in ways he hadn’t anticipated.

After the podcast aired, he recalled receiving kind words from strangers who appreciated his willingness to speak about addiction and recovery.

“I’ve had so many people come up to me saying, ‘Thanks for sharing that,’” he reported. “I honestly didn’t realize that it would have that reaction. It was cool.”

It’s a meaningful response to a conversation that wasn’t even planned. Apa’s willingness to discuss experiences that have taken up so much of his life has evidently resonated with people who may recognize parts of their own journeys in his words.

Getting Sober Changed How Apa Saw His Acting Career

The end of Riverdale also marked a period of reflection for Apa. After spending years on a hugely successful television series, he found himself questioning whether acting was still the right path.

Kj Apa “Riverdale” 🎬 https://t.co/PZY2njIIUX — Horny Dudes 🔥 (@Sexytvboys) July 27, 2023

“I didn’t know if I liked acting. I didn’t know if I belonged in this industry,” he told Sprouse.

His eventual realization came down to something more important than landing another role.

“It took a few years. Honestly, the first step was getting sober,” he added.

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It’s an interesting contrast to the image audiences usually get of Apa. One minute, he’s giving viewers a very convincing reason to watch Falling; the next, he’s speaking honestly about experiences that have shaped much of his adult life.

And perhaps that’s what makes this particular career chapter worth following. The black briefs might be getting the immediate attention, but Apa is showing audiences a side of himself that has very little to do with playing the handsome leading man.

Source: AOL and Variety