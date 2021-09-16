‘RuPaul’s Drag Con’ Makes A Triumphant West Coast Return This Spring

RuPaul’s Drag Con LA is coming back live in 2022, marking it’s tenth ever in-person event! The event will take place on Friday May 13th through Sunday May 15th at the LA Convention Center, and will include a full day of panels, talks and surprises on Friday as well, for the first time. Known as the world’s largest event for all ages, DragCon is a family friendly celebration of drag, with vendors, exhibitors, compelling panels, and once in a lifetime Q&A sessions. “The 2022 LA convention marks the first time ever we will be featuring a full-day of Friday programming for the three-day convention,” says WOW co-founders Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey. “With our last DragCon having been a virtual experience, we are thrilled to be bringing our flagship in-person event back to the community we love so dearly, and rest assured safety will be our top priority!”

A marked difference between the past couple seasons of Drag Race and the previous decade plus of dolls is the lack of touring and fan interaction (due to the global pandemic). Whether it’s the mothership United States franchise or any of the international franchises, these queens have not gotten the privilege and thrills of meeting their fans. That is all poised to change at RuPaul’s DragCon LA. Season winners from the past year like Priyanka (Canada’s Drag Race), Kita Mean (Drag Race Down Under), Lawrence Chaney (Drag Race UK), Symone (RuPaul’s Drag Race S13), Kylie Sonique Love (Drag Race All Stars 6) will all be making their historic first appearances at DragCon. Additionally, queens across the franchises will be appearing throughout the three days, with now-legendary performers like Aquaria, Mariah Balenciaga, Alaska, Priyanka, Tammie Brown, Kim Chi, Heidi N Closet, Divina De Campo, Eureka O’Hara, Gigi Goode, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Kameron Michaels, Naomi Smalls, Pandora Boxx, Ariel Versace, Blu Hydrangea, Kahmora Hall, Mrs. Kasha Davis, Scarlet Envy, Nicky Doll, Vivacious, Dusty Ray Bottoms, Baga Chipz, Shuga Cain, Sasha Velour, the United Kingdolls, and the Frock Destroyers on hand for the festivities. (Additional talent will be announced in the coming months on RuPaulsDragCon.com.)

Almost no one is more excited to see DragCon make it’s triumphant return than RuPaul himself. The Emmy-winning multimedia star said “I’m so excited that our tribe will be safely reunited once again.” says RuPaul, “RuPaul’s DragCon is the most gorgeous, most gagworthy and most life-affirming drag convention on the planet, and our aim is to serve you a super amazing experience, while keeping you as safe as possible.”

Tickets for RuPaul’s DragCon Los Angeles are available here