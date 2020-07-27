A Very Popular ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Alum Has Officially Joined OnlyFans

It seems as if all types of celebrities are on OnlyFans. Hunky reality stars from Love & Hip-Hop alum Safaree Samuels to Big Brother cutie Mark Jansen have all hopped on the ever so popular website where they are giving their followers something memorable and jaw-dropping to enjoy.

Now another major name from the world of reality television has entered the OnlyFans ring. And its interesting timing for them to do so given that they just won something major over the weekend.

We are of course talking about the one and only Shea Coulee! The Chicago-based queen just scored a major victory on Friday, July 24, when she won RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5 over stiff competition from Miz Cracker and Jujubee.

“I’m going to use this platform as a way to share some unreleased fashion shorts, BTS footage and LIVE make-up tutorial plus a *very* big surprise I’ll be announcing soon,” she wrote on her official page. “So keep an eye out — for now.”

Shea came into AS5 as pretty much being the one to beat among nine other amazing queens who did all they could to earn the coveted crown. She won two challenges during the season and was only ever in peril of truly going home once.

It was a neck and neck battle going into the finale as fans of the show were split over who they wanted to win between her, Cracker and Jujubee. Many would’ve been happy with this being a 3-way tie given how well each of them did as the show progressed.

Nevertheless Shea absolutely aced the “Clap Back” finale performance and did an amazing job against her competitors while lip syncing the house down to Janelle Monae‘s “Make Me Feel”. RuPaul agreed, and she became the winner.