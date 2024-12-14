Ryan Faucett Turns Up the Heat in His Latest Towel-Only Post

Ryan Faucett is bringing in the heat with his hot bathroom selfie in nothing but a towel and his glistening hot body in front of the bathroom mirror. Seemingly sun burnt, he captioned the post: “Red Friday.”

The actor is best known for his role in the gay rom-com Bros with Luke McFarlane and Billy Eichner. The movie made history as the first gay romantic comedy produced by a major studio, Universal Pictures. Faucett hasn’t talked about his sexuality publicly—which is totally his choice and should be respected—but his role as Josh, a gay man, was a big step for gay representation in movies.

His most recent appearance was as Sergeant Wil Stone in an episode of Blue Bloods on CBS, looking sharp and charismatic in his police uniform and badge—a sight straight out of dreams. Ryan has also showcased his versatility with roles in Riverdale and Katy Keene on the CW, as well as in New Amsterdam and FBI.

Even though we haven’t seen much of Faucett on screen these days, we have been seeing more of him on Instagram. More recently, he’s been posting selfies of his back, shoulders, arms, legs–well, you name it! One thing is for sure, Ryan has never missed a gym day!

Photo Credit: @tryanfaucett

Ryan’s all about keeping his personal life under wraps, including his sexuality, but his role in Bros definitely earned him a spot in the LGBTQ+ Hollywood hall of fame. When he’s not on-screen, Ryan knows how to keep his fans entertained on social media, dropping playful and attention-grabbing thirst traps that never fail to get people talking!

Let’s check out the rest of Ryan’s thirst trap-worthy posts while we’re waiting for his new projects!

