Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Explain Why Wolverine Is Alive

Ryan Reynolds recently announced that Hugh Jackman will be reprising his role as Wolverine in the upcoming film ‘Deadpool 3,’ and MCU fans are so excited about it!

I love seeing how happy Hugh Jackman is to play Wolverine again in Deadpool 3! MY GOAT!!! 🤙 pic.twitter.com/5leY5O1MVH — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) September 28, 2022

“Can’t wait for Deadpool and Wolverine to finally meet!” Ummm pic.twitter.com/0K90jvodS3 — Will (@WilliamD1123) September 27, 2022

Every X-Men fan after seeing that Hugh Jackman is coming back as Wolverine pic.twitter.com/jP7FBgPqf1 — MovieRankings.net (@LightsCameraPod) September 27, 2022

Meanwhile, some are not so happy about the news, and others are wondering why Wolverine is still alive in ‘Deadpool 3’ when he died in the 2017 film ‘Logan.’ Well, Reynolds and Jackman answered just that in a video that they recently released, and… it actually makes sense.

“Logan takes place in 2029. Totally separate thing. Logan died in Logan, not touching that,” the ‘Deadpool’ star himself explained.

And then the two of them started “talking” about what happens in the highly anticipated film, but their conversation was muffled by the song “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” by Wham! Talk about an amusing way to tease the Marvel fans.

Reynolds and Jackman concluded the video by thanking Marvel president Kevin Feige, followed by a slideshow of their photos together.

Jackman has played his iconic role as Wolverine since the year 2000, and to commemorate his return in the upcoming ‘Deadpool 3,’ let’s take a look at his portrayal of the fan favorite superhero through the years:

X-Men (2000)

X2: X-Men United (2003)

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

X-Men: First Class (2011)

The Wolverine (2013)

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)

X-Men: Apocalypse (2016)

Logan (2017)

What a journey that has been…

‘Deadpool 3’ is scheduled to be released in the U.S. on September 6, 2024.

Too bad this gig is gonna be such a drag…⚔️ pic.twitter.com/zHa8yEEmW1 — Shawn Levy (@ShawnLevyDirect) September 28, 2022

Sources: sg.style.yahoo.com, imdb.com