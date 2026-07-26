Thirst Report: Abs, Speedos and the Internet’s Favorite Men

The internet has been booked, busy, and very distracted this week. Whether your algorithm has been serving museum thirst traps, RuPaul’s Drag Race eye candy, or athletes who clearly know the power of a well-fitted Speedo, social media has delivered this week’s biggest dose of thirst.

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One heartthrob challenged the Mona Lisa for the spotlight. Another nearly stole the Drag Race All Stars finale without saying a single word. And an openly gay athlete continues to remind us that a European summer and a Speedo are an unbeatable combination. Honestly, choosing just one favorite feels impossible.

Charlie Besso really said, “Look at me, not the painting.”

Most people visit the Louvre with one mission: squeeze through the crowd, snap a photo of the Mona Lisa, and move on to the next gallery. Charlie Besso had a much different itinerary.

The queer actor shared a photo of himself standing in front of Leonardo da Vinci’s masterpiece with his shirt lifted high enough to reveal a perfectly sculpted six-pack. Looking off into the distance like he was filming the climax of a romance movie, Besso somehow made one of the busiest museums in the world feel like his own personal photoshoot.

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His caption, “Mogged Mona,” jokingly suggests that he outshined the world’s most famous painting.

Confident? Absolutely. Funny? Definitely. The internet couldn’t resist weighing in on the viral thirst trap.

Instagram users largely treated the post like the playful thirst trap it was, while X (formerly Twitter) users were far more divided. Some pointed out that nearly everyone in the background was too busy photographing the Mona Lisa to notice Besso’s abs, while others simply admired the commitment it must have taken to pull off the shot in a gallery packed shoulder-to-shoulder with tourists.

Either way, the post accomplished exactly what every good thirst trap hopes to do: get people talking. And let’s be honest… if you’re going to compete with one of history’s greatest works of art, showing up with abs like those certainly doesn’t hurt.

Evan Mulrooney proves the Pit Crew never misses

Another season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars has officially crowned a new Hall of Fame queen, but many fans found themselves equally captivated by one very familiar face. Evan Mulrooney made a surprise return as a member of the Pit Crew, and this time he arrived wearing a shimmering gold Speedo that hugged every curve exactly the way viewers hoped it would.

The hunky actor already had fans swooning earlier this season during his guest judge appearance, so his return felt less like a surprise and more like a reward. Mulrooney’s return doubled as one of the week’s most unexpected thirst traps, proving the Pit Crew still knows how to keep fans looking.

I just feel like, in the sense that, and in such places…. why is this clip so long? pic.twitter.com/HC8XgvgrBU — Jer | OrganzaExtravaganza – YT (@jermeeth) July 17, 2026

The Pit Crew has always been an essential part of the Drag Race fantasy, and Mulrooney slipped right into that tradition with an effortless smile, a confident strut, and enough golden fabric to technically qualify as clothing. Barely. Needless to say, social media wasn’t complaining.

Lucas Krzikalla is making a very convincing case for handball

Professional handball doesn’t receive nearly as much attention in the United States as sports like football or basketball. Lucas Krzikalla is doing his best to change that. The openly gay athlete came out in a 2022 documentary on a German broadcasting network after spending his professional career with SC DHfK Leipzig. While he’s currently unsigned, he’s certainly not disappearing from anyone’s feed.

Instead, Krzikalla has been making the most of summer by sharing a steady stream of Instagram photos in colorful Speedos that highlight the results of years of elite athletic training.

Every new photo feels like another expertly crafted thirst trap, and followers are more than happy to keep double-tapping, but it’s the confidence that really sells the photos. Whether he’s soaking up the sun, posing by the water, or flashing just enough cheek to keep fans double-tapping, Krzikalla clearly understands exactly what his followers came to see. Mission accomplished. The thirst is clearly working. Let’s just say those swimsuit photos are doing wonders for handball’s visibility.

The thirst report

Charlie Besso turned one of the world’s most famous museums into the backdrop for a viral thirst trap.

Evan Mulrooney reminded everyone why the Drag Race Pit Crew remains one of television’s greatest gifts to gay culture.

Lucas Krzikalla continued serving sun, Speedos, and enough cheek to keep Instagram thriving all summer long.

Art. Reality TV. Professional sports. Three completely different worlds. One very happy gay audience. Now comes the hardest decision of all… What are you clicking for more: Charlie Besso’s six-pack, Evan Mulrooney’s gold Speedo, or Lucas Krzikalla’s cheeks?