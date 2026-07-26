Well-Rounded Boxwoods + Blue Boat Rides + More Eye Candy

Checking in with some favorite InstaHunks this week, starting with Elvaron Andalu, who said ‘hello’ on Sunday morning:
Terrell Carter took a boat ride:
Pcl Pavan explored beautiful Zadar, Croatia.
Dylan Efron pretended he was on “Summer House:”
Chris Boone built an adult fort:
Airawat showed some skin:
Ignacio was perfectly buoyant:
Gökhan Yildizli hit the beach in Santa Monica:
Well-Rounded Boxwood + National Day Of The Cowboy + Reflections
“Backyard Envy” star Garrett Magee has a well-rounded boxwood, just saying…
Cover guy Kevin Davis on National Day of the Cowboy:
Donovan reflected on the present:
Shomari Francis focused on growing: