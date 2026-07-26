Well-Rounded Boxwoods + Blue Boat Rides + More Eye Candy

Written by Randy Slovacek
Randy Slovacek

Randy, a senior editor, has been with Instinct Magazine since 2018. He is also the writer/editor of The Randy Report (GLAAD Media Award nominee for Outstanding Blog), which covers the daily news cycle...

All Articles by Randy Slovacek

Published Jul 26, 2026

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Updated Jul 26, 2026

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InstaHunks eye candy

Checking in with some favorite InstaHunks this week, starting with Elvaron Andalu, who said ‘hello’ on Sunday morning:

elvaron

Terrell Carter took a boat ride:

terrell

Pcl Pavan explored beautiful Zadar, Croatia.

lcp

Dylan Efron pretended he was on “Summer House:”

dylan

Chris Boone built an adult fort:

boone

Airawat showed some skin:

airawat 1

Ignacio was perfectly buoyant:

ignacio

Gökhan Yildizli hit the beach in Santa Monica:

gokhan

Well-Rounded Boxwood + National Day Of The Cowboy + Reflections

“Backyard Envy” star Garrett Magee has a well-rounded boxwood, just saying…

Garrett Magee has a well-rounded boxwood

Cover guy Kevin Davis on National Day of the Cowboy:

KevinD

Donovan reflected on the present:

donovan

Shomari Francis focused on growing:

shomari 1

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