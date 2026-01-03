Sam Asghari Drops His Towel for Playgirl and Has A Gay Drama

If you’re wondering whether Sam Asghari is out here trying to secure Britney Spears’ gay following in the wake of their split, well, it sure looks like it. The actor and model, fresh off his highly publicized (and brief) marriage to the pop queen, recently posed for Playgirl’s December 2025 cover—making him the latest in a long line of men who’ve dared to bare it all for the iconic publication.

RELATED: This Video of Sam Asghari Jumping Rope Has No Business Being This Hot

Sam’s Sizzling Playgirl Photoshoot

Advertisement

The 31-year-old Iranian-American stud’s sizzling photo shoot for the men’s magazine has certainly caught our attention, with a series of images that are as tantalizing as they are tasteful. Photographer Katie Levine captured Asghari in moments of sexy vulnerability: slipping out of his leather pants, soaking in a bath, and standing in all his glory with only a strategically placed towel. But before you start getting your hopes up, no, he doesn’t fully take it all off.

RELATED: ‘Bridgerton’ S4 Trailer: Luke Thompson Just Strips Off by the Lake!

Gimme gimme more, indeed.

Advertisement

Sam Speaks Out About Britney, Fame, and Politics

In the article, Asghari offers a rare glimpse into his personal life, including his brief marriage to Britney. While he says he wishes to respect that chapter of his life, he notes that watching Spears break free from her conservatorship “opened his eyes” to the darker side of fame. Asghari’s now looking toward expanding his acting career and using his experience as an immigrant to inspire others.

Given his own journey from Iran to the U.S. at the age of 12, he’s got some powerful words on the state of politics today. “We have this administration that’s not really helping, and we have… those countries that are not really accepting of people that are different,” he says. “So, I hope I’m a small help.”

Advertisement

Freedom of the Fly: A Powerful New LGBTQ+ Film

But if you think Asghari is just another hot guy using his looks to make it in Hollywood, think again.

Advertisement

The real revealing moment comes with his involvement in a powerful new project—a gay short film called Freedom of the Fly, which explores the challenges faced by a gay Muslim man reconciling his faith and family obligations with his sexuality. The film, which is inspired by a true story, aims to amplify the voices of those struggling to live authentically in societies that punish them for their identity. Asghari, a proud ally of the LGBTQ+ community, is using his platform to shed light on a topic that is too often ignored.

“The inspiration behind this short film is to amplify the stories for those that are struggling with their sexuality and to empower them to be themselves because being yourself is beautiful,” he says in a promotional clip. “It is already challenging enough to be yourself when it comes to your sexuality or while facing the fears to confront your family.”

Raising Awareness and Amplifying Voices

Advertisement

Asghari further notes that the film draws on real-world stories, particularly the horrifying headlines about gay men being executed in countries like his own, where homosexuality is still punishable by death. “Gay men are being executed to this day in different countries and different cultures,” he adds. “It is vital to be a voice for those who are struggling with this situation and amplify their stories.”

Freedom of the Fly is being produced by the Canadian production company 23Production, but details about the release date or viewing platform remain under wraps. It’s unclear whether Asghari will appear on screen or if he’s simply involved behind-the-scenes, but one thing is certain: this project represents a significant shift in his career, and he’s using his fame for a cause that could make a real difference.

The Problematic Title: Freedom of the Fly

Now, let’s talk about that title: Freedom of the Fly. In light of the subject matter, it’s difficult to ignore the potentially problematic nature of the title. While the film’s intentions are noble, drawing attention to the struggles faced by gay men in conservative societies, the choice of the word “fly” might raise some uncomfortable associations. In some of the very countries the film is spotlighting, gay men are literally thrown off buildings—often as a form of execution. Is the title an ironic twist, or just a careless choice? Given the serious issues at hand, this could easily come off as tone-deaf.

Advertisement

If the intention is to highlight the gravity of the situation and raise awareness, perhaps a more thoughtful title could have made the film’s message clearer. As it stands, it feels a bit like a misstep in an otherwise powerful project.

Proving He’s More Than Just a Pretty Face

For anyone who thought Asghari was just another pretty face with little to offer, he continues to prove them wrong with every move. Sure, we can’t deny that body, but it’s refreshing to see him channel his influence into something meaningful.

Advertisement

As for Freedom of the Fly, we’ll leave it up to the critics to decide whether the title is an ironic commentary on the harsh realities faced by gay men, or if it’s simply a miscalculation. Either way, Asghari’s willingness to stand up for those who are silenced is something we can all get behind.

Source: Playgirl