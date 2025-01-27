Photo Credit: @wolfmarlohphoto

Sam Asghari, the Iranian-American heartthrob and The Traitors star, is serving up some serious eye candy in his latest black-and-white editorial shoot. Shirtless with his chiseled abs and muscular chest perfectly accented by moody shadows, Asghari has social media fans swooning. Oh, and if you’re into hairy chests, Sam’s confident display of his happy trail might just transport you to Neverland. You’re welcome.

But Sam isn’t just a pretty face (and body). If the name rings a bell, it might be because he’s Britney Spears’ ex-husband. Yes, that Britney. Once known almost exclusively as “Mr. Britney Spears,” Sam is carving out his own space these days, away from the megastar’s orbit.

Sam, 30, spoke candidly to the Hollywood Reporter last year about his split from Spears, reflecting on his return to bachelor life. “When something ends, of course, there’s going to be a moment where you are sad or upset, but just be happy that it ever even happened,” he shared. Wise words from a man who made his first splash as Spears’ love interest in her 2016 Slumber Party video, a role that eventually spilled over into real life.

The pair officially became an item in early 2017 and got engaged five years later. Sam stood by Britney’s side during the explosive #FreeBritney movement, even rocking a #FreeBritney tee to show his support. The couple tied the knot in June 2022, but the fairy tale ended just over a year later, with Sam filing for divorce in August 2023.

Still, Asghari has embraced post-divorce life with grace—and a sprinkle of celebrity chaos. RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Bob the Drag Queen hilariously admitted during a livestream, “I didn’t know this man was Britney Spears’ ex-husband. I don’t know him!” Meanwhile, Real Housewife Dorinda Medley unintentionally gave him divorce advice on The Julia Cunningham Show without realizing she was talking to Britney’s ex. “Cross my heart, I had no idea who Sam was,” she said.

Sam’s journey from pop royalty’s husband to reality TV star might not have been expected, but with looks, charm, and a sense of humor to match, he’s showing the world he’s so much more than someone’s “ex.”

