San Antonio Is a Must for Foodies, Culture Lovers, and LGBTQ Travelers

Stepping off the plane in San Antonio, you’ll feel it. There’s a mix of warmth, heritage, and flair that makes this Texas city a standout. It’s more than the charm of the River Walk, the scent of Tex-Mex, or the rainbow neon glow of its inclusive nightlife. San Antonio welcomes all, not just as a visitor, but as someone it’s genuinely thrilled to see.

All-Suites are Sweet

When looking to stay in the heart of liberal Texas, there’s one choice that stands out as the clear option. The all-suite luxury of Hotel Contessa sets the tone for a Texas welcome and hospitality rooted in relaxation and comfort. Positioned along the world famous San Antonio River Walk, there are sweeping water views from multiple locales and floors, a rooftop pool to cool off from the Texas heat, and onsite dining that helps round out the Hotel Contessa as not just a place to sleep—it’s a destination. While we were in the city during Pride, it became a glittering hub of celebration with its own watch party, terrace DJs, and a glitter bar (yes, a glitter bar).

The Pearl Shines for All

San Antonio has a cultural and culinary scene that rivals other larger cities. One area of “The 210” that helps to highlight these accolades is The Pearl.

Since its origins, Pearl has been committed to craft: stone masons, barrel builders (coopers), and brewers brought the site to life; together they embodied a commitment to quality and respect for the beauty of a job well done. Today, our chef-led restaurants, locally owned storefronts, cultural partners, and Market vendors deliver exemplary offerings—either made or sourced—with their shared commitment of craft.

Here are some of the places we visited in The Pearl we miss already.

Bakery Lorraine – Artisan pastries and fresh-roasted coffee make the mornings magic. Recognized as one of the Top 100 Bakeries in the US by Food and Wine and nominated for best pastry chefs by the James Beard Foundation.

Culinary Institute of America San Antonio Campus – feeds the machine that is the city's culinary edge.

The Twig Book Shop – Check out this great spot where the decorations match the season, children's story hour is for everyone, and the staff is great.

Best Quality Daughter – Creative Asian fusion cuisine served in a funky dining room inside a restored circa-1900 house. I dare say the best service and the best food I had in San Antonio. I'm craving it again. Every dish we had was a hit with only glowing praise for all.

Hotel Emma – If we were not staying down on the River Walk, this would be a spectacular choice. Feel free to walk through it and have an eyegasm at the beauty and the history present. Once a 19th-century Brewhouse, now it's an extraordinary 146-room riverfront hotel.

Where Else?

Elsewhere Garden offers a whimsical riverside patio decked out in porch swings and fairy lights. Se were there just before they opened and it filled up fast as it seems everyone likes to go Elsewhere. Outdoor eating in Texas can be a hot activity in summer, but the location in the river, the misters, the shade, the breeze, and the wonderful specialty drinks made the experience great. I’d be here a good amount if I lived in San Antonio and it’s known as a homosexual hang out hacienda.

Historic Dining

Tre Trattoria serves up Tuscan charm and family-style dishes with views of the river. We once again sat outside on their patio, marveled at the pistachio pizza and freshly made pasta.

The restaurant is nestled beside the San Antonio Museum of Art, a reimagined brewery that now houses treasures from ancient Egypt to contemporary Texas artists. Curation of the exhibits will keep varied art lovers intrigued as they walk through the SAMA. A visit to the San Antonio Museum of Art (SAMA) takes you around the world and through 5,000 years of art and is renowned for the most comprehensive ancient Greek, Roman, and Egyptian art collection in the southern United States. The Nelson A. Rockefeller Latin American art wing spans the ages from the ancient Americas to the present and includes an outstanding collection of popular art. In the contemporary galleries, works of internationally recognized artists share prominence with notable Texas and regional art. The comprehensive Asian art wing displays works from Korea, India, and Japan, and includes an important Chinese ceramics collection.

Where Pride Floats Float

What truly sets San Antonio apart is how it layers rich history with a forward-looking, celebratory spirit. That spirit bursts to life during Pride Month. Instead of just one city parade through the streets, San Antonio has two pride parades. It’s a city that floats its pride—literally—down the river. Pride River Parade & Celebration at the Arneson River Theatre is the ticket you want to have. Well, no tickets needed for this free event and it seemed everyone was there. Vibrant barges glide through the water, alive with drag queens, DJs, and rainbow flags, transforming the entire downtown into a joyous, inclusive festival. The celebration is both on the water and on stage with live performances, community speakers, and music that gets you moving.

Where the Cowboys Are

Gay bars in Texas? Indeed! San Antonio’s “The Strip SA” on N. Main Avenue is a must. From the British-pub-meets-gay-haven vibe at Sparky’s, to the thumping beats and drag extravaganzas at Heat Nightclub, to the multi-bar energy of The Pegasus, and the newest addition about 8 months ago, The Eagle SA. And there’s also Let’s Be Honest, a drag showcase hosted by the magnetic Kristi Waters, delivering high-octane performances that could rival any Vegas show.

While we were there for the first part of Pride Month, we checked out the after pride parade party at Pink Shark Bar. Just steps from our Hotel Contessa, we could not say no! High ceilings, great bartenders are all business up front, but slip behind the vending-machine entrance to the back bar dance lounge area and you’re in for a treat. It’s all part of the lesbian-owned cocktail lounge where shark disco balls and tequila buttons create a playful, immersive space.

Any Time SA

San Antonio is the Southern gem you didn’t know you needed. Where hospitality hugs you, cocktails sparkle, and pride floats down the river. A city where tacos are gourmet, art is interactive, drag is divine, and everyone—from the River Walk to the rooftop—is invited to the celebration. We’ve visited SA a handful of times, during Pride, during Mardi Gras, cooler months, and the hot times of the year. As the 7th largest in the United States, it has so much to offer all types of travelers. Each time we return, there is more to do, more to see, and more to appreciate. We cannot wait to return to a city that welcomes all.

Other Highlights and Must See SA Places

Historic Market Square – Historic Market Square served as a marketplace for produce and other foods, including chili – made and served by women known as “Chili Queens” – beginning in the 1820s. The largest Mexican marketplace outside of Mexico, it’s also known as “El Mercado,” and offers a blend of local crafts, food, and cultural experiences. Take a walk through the jewelry stores too as we picked up some treasured pieces, met some great store owners, and were impressed with the cleanliness and hospitality. There’s also a variety of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex restaurants, vendors selling textiles, pottery, and traditional Mexican artwork, a perfect place to find that perfect and unique souvenirs.

Japanese Tea Garden – What began as a pit created from its years as a limestone quarry and cement factory, the Japanese Tea Garden is now a beloved jewel in San Antonio’s cultural landscape. In 1916, the quarry began to be shaped into a complex that includes walkways, stone arch bridges, an island, and a “Japanese” pavilion. The garden was known as the “lily pond” and beautified by local residents who donated flower bulbs. The garden features a lush year-round floral display with shaded walkways, stone bridges, a 60-foot waterfall and ponds filled with koi. Still thriving after 100 years, the Japanese Tea Garden is dear to the hearts of local residents and tourists alike and remains one of the most photographed spots in San Antonio.

Hopscotch – A 20,000-square-foot immersive art gallery featuring 15 dynamic installations by over 40 local and international artists. The space encourages hands-on exploration and creativity. Visitors can enjoy a full-service bar with craft cocktails, a lounge area, live music, and rotating food trucks, offering a complete social experience alongside the art. The gallery includes a curated gift shop with one-of-a-kind curiosities and locally made items, making it a great spot for finding special souvenirs.

Zocca Cuisine d’Italia – We so enjoyed the authentic Italian dishes infused with local flair, crafted by Executive Chef Ron Mays. Seasonal ingredients and house-made specialties just flowed off of the table, and they even created a fun new dish while we were there. Situated on the river level of The Westin Riverwalk Hotel, just next door to Hotel Contessa, Zocca is pleasing on the eyes and the belly.