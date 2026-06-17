Saunas Tied to Rare STI-Like Infection in Sexual Transmission Probe

Most people expect to leave a gay sauna with a story, maybe a new Instagram follower, and perhaps a renewed appreciation for hydration. Few expect to leave contributing to a scientific study.

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Yet that appears to be what happened in Lyon, France, where researchers are investigating what may be the first documented case of human-to-human sexual transmission of dermatophilosis, a rare bacterial infection more commonly associated with farm animals than men on PrEP.

According to a study published by epidemiologists from the Hospices Civils de Lyon (HCL) in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases, a cluster of infections among men who have sex with men suggests that sexual contact may have played a role in spreading the condition.

From Horses and Cattle to Urban Gay Men

Dermatophilosis, sometimes called “mud fever” or “rain scald,” is caused by the bacterium Dermatophilus congolensis. It primarily affects animals, particularly horses and cattle, and human cases have historically been uncommon.

When infections do occur in people, they are usually linked to professions involving close contact with livestock, such as farming or veterinary work. The condition typically causes mild skin lesions, scabs, pustules, and crusts that respond well to antibiotics. Which is why doctors were surprised when around forty cases emerged in France and Spain between January and June, including roughly thirty in Lyon.

The researchers focused on nine patients who sought treatment through Lyon’s hospital system. None were believed to have had contact with infected animals, and none lived in rural environments where the infection would normally be expected to appear. What they did have in common was another type of exposure.

The Sauna Connection

Seven of the nine patients reported having had sexual encounters in gay saunas in Lyon shortly before symptoms appeared. Some had visited the same venues. Another patient reported visiting bathhouses in Paris.

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Researchers were unable to establish direct sexual contact between members of the cluster. However, the evidence pointed them toward a shared transmission network. The study states that “genomic similarity and shared sexual exposures strongly suggest human-to-human sexual transmission of this zoonotic bacterium.” The men involved were described as “men who have sex with men in Lyon and Paris.”

A separate report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reached a similar conclusion, noting that the patients shared overlapping sexual networks and exposure histories.

The report concludes, “Although no direct sexual contact between patients could be formally established, the … overlapping sexual exposures, shared multiple STI history, lesion distribution, and close genomic relatedness of isolates strongly support transmission occurring within shared exposure networks, likely involving close physical or sexual contact.”

Why the Sauna Environment Matters

Researchers believe the conditions inside saunas may have helped the bacterium spread. Transmission is thought to occur primarily through skin-to-skin contact. The warmth and humidity common in bathhouses may have encouraged the release of zoospores, which are capable of moving through water and penetrating the skin.

In other words, the same atmosphere that keeps the towels damp may also be helping certain bacteria feel right at home. Health experts stress that the findings are still being studied. What makes this outbreak noteworthy is not the severity of the infection but the possibility that a bacterium previously associated almost exclusively with animals may have found a new route of transmission.

Symptoms and Treatment

The symptoms reported among patients included pustules and crusted skin lesions around the genital area, torso, mouth, and lower limbs. Thankfully, nobody required hospitalization. Doctors reported that antibiotic treatment, “sometimes combined with topical antiseptic care”, led to rapid improvement in all cases.

One patient did return eight weeks later with a new infection after revisiting the same sauna. Researchers believe this was likely reinfection rather than a relapse of the original illness. That distinction may not be particularly comforting, but it does reinforce the idea that exposure likely occurred through a shared environment or contact network.

A Reminder That Sexual Health Keeps Evolving

The emergence of HIV prevention tools such as PrEP has transformed sexual health for many gay and bisexual men. At the same time, health experts note that changing sexual networks and practices can occasionally create opportunities for unexpected infections to emerge.

The CDC report suggests that “Evolving sexual practices in the [PrEP] era could lead to emergence of new transmissible” skin infections. Before anyone starts dramatically deleting apps or treating bathhouse visits like scenes from a disaster movie, it is worth remembering that dermatophilosis remains rare and highly treatable.

Still, the outbreak serves as a reminder that sexual health is never a static field. Sometimes doctors discover new patterns in familiar places. And occasionally, a bacterium best known for bothering cattle manages to surprise everyone by showing up where nobody expected it.

Medical researchers will continue investigating exactly how this outbreak occurred. In the meantime, clinicians are being advised to keep the condition in mind when evaluating unexplained skin lesions, particularly when other diagnoses have been ruled out. Not every headline involving a gay sauna becomes a scientific first. This one just might.