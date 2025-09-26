Crumbl’s Sawyer Hemsley Hard Launches New Boyfriend

Sawyer Hemsley, the 33-year-old co-founder and Chief Brand Officer of Crumbl Cookies, is serving something sweeter than chocolate chip and more exciting than a limited-edition seasonal flavor. Almost exactly one month after bravely coming out in a heartfelt Instagram post, Hemsley just hard-launched his brand-new boyfriend — and the internet is eating it up like warm cookies straight from the oven.

In case you missed it, Hemsley shared his truth with fans last month, writing:

“The truth is, over the past few years I’ve come to understand and accept that I’m gay. It’s taken me a long time to really process this part of myself and even longer to feel comfortable enough to say it out loud.”

It was an inspiring and touching moment that had fans, followers, and cookie lovers cheering him on from around the world.

But this week, Sawyer sprinkled a little romance onto our feeds with another major reveal. In a swoon-worthy Instagram post captioned, “The best part of my summer,” the entrepreneur debuted a very good-looking man as his new love interest. The post continued,

“These past few months have been some of the happiest of my life. This season has been one I’ll never forget — full of memories, laughter, and a camera roll that tells the story better than I could.”

Cue the collective gasp, because the mystery man is none other than Antonio Bruno — a luxury real estate agent based in West Hollywood. And trust us, this is no casual fling energy. Bruno, who has flexed his talents not just in property but also in athletics (he’s run the LA marathon and even snagged MVP and Rookie of the Season titles in West Hollywood’s basketball league), added his own sweet touch in the comments with: “He’s a lucky guy.” Smooth, Antonio. Very smooth.

And if you’re wondering whether this is just a summer situationship, think again. Hemsley has already brought Bruno as his plus-one to a friend’s wedding. As we all know, that’s not just a date… that’s a statement. Weddings mean camera-ready outfits, champagne toasts, and (let’s be real) a couple of nosy aunties asking “so when’s it your turn?” If Sawyer’s bringing Antonio along, it’s safe to say things are looking deliciously serious.

How they met, how long they’ve been together, and what’s next for this freshly-baked romance? Well, those are details we’ll just have to wait for them to share. For now, we’re more than happy to root for this couple who are radiating joy, love, and Instagram-worthy smiles. Sawyer Hemsley gave the world cookies, but right now, he’s giving us something even better: hope, happiness, and a reminder that love is the sweetest treat of all.