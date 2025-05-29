Saying Goodbye to Drag Race UK Pit Crew’s AJ Bediako

If you were ever in a gym where laughter outpaced layups, where high fives were offered with jazz hands, or where a basketball game paused mid-play because someone quoted RuPaul—chances are, you were in AJ Bediako’s world. And oh, what a world it was.

The LGBTQ+ community, especially in the UK, has lost one of its brightest lights. AJ Bediako—actor, model, fitness coach, and honorary member of gay pop culture royalty—has passed away. Confirmed by a statement from the London Knights Basketball Club, the UK’s first gay basketball team, Bediako’s death leaves behind a legacy of warmth, visibility, and unapologetic fabulousness.

“AJ was a core part of the London Knights, his uplifting energy, constant support and beaming smile lit up every room he walked into,” the club shared. “In his role as club secretary, he gave so much to our community and played a huge part in shaping our club into the place it is today.”

AJ wasn’t just making waves on the court. He was also an original member of the Drag Race UK Brit Crew—the cheeky, mostly-shirtless eye candy whose presence elevated every mini challenge with a knowing wink and a twinkle in their eye. Appearing in episodes two, five, and six of season one, Bediako brought his signature charm to the werkroom runway.

Yes, that was him standing next to RuPaul with the body of a Greek god and the grin of your favorite cousin who always knows where the best afterparty is.

And while fans still associate season one with The Vivienne’s triumph (who, heartbreakingly, also passed away earlier this year), AJ’s appearances are burned into the hearts of viewers who remember not just the drag, but the people behind the glitter.

He’s always been called “the nicest person in the room,” “an example of how people should be,” and “the kindest, friendliest, warmest of people.” The kind of praise that can’t be rehearsed—only earned, through showing up, again and again, with love.

AJ didn’t just grace TV screens and basketball courts—he wielded his voice to lift up queer youth. In a 2024 interview for It Gets Better UK, he shared the raw honesty of his coming-out journey.

“My teenage years were very hard and confusing because I grew up in a church, and everybody knew everyone. I had an inkling that I was different to other people. I knew I was attracted to guys. Around the time of YouTube popping up, that’s when I started to get more information.”

It’s a familiar refrain for many in the queer community—the slow realization, the cautious curiosity, the first taste of online validation before real-life support.

“That was kind of the beginning of it getting better because I had people that were not judging me, that loved me for who I was,” he continued. “They loved me because I was AJ. They loved me for who I was as a person. Even if you feel like people do not love you right now, there will always be people that love you. You are perfect the way you are.”

If there’s anything more powerful than a Brit Crew six-pack, it’s that message: You are perfect the way you are.

The cause of AJ’s death has not been shared publicly. And while there’s pain in that silence, the community is not silent in its grief. Or its gratitude.

The London Knights gathered after his passing to honor him.

“Last night at training, we came together to remember AJ and hold space for each other,” they said. “We send our deepest condolences to his family, his partner Gabe, our teammates, his friends and everyone who was lucky enough to know him. Rest in peace, AJ. You will be missed immensely and will always be part of the Knights.”

Always part of the Knights. Always part of the crew. Always part of us.

So, to AJ: thank you for the abs, yes—but more than that, thank you for the absolute joy. Thank you for making us feel seen in sports, in media, in friendship. And thank you for reminding every queer person watching that you can take up space anywhere—whether it’s a gym, a runway, or a heart.

Rest in peace, you beautiful, brilliant Brit Crew angel. We’ll see you on the court in the next life. Bring your short shorts.