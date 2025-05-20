Adult Film Star/Music Artist Colton Ford Dead At 62

Adult entertainment star and music artist Colton Ford (aka Glenn Soukesian) has reportedly died at the age of 62. According to WeHo Times, Ford was involved in a tragic hiking accident this past weekend and died on Monday.

DJ and adult film director Chi Chi LaRue shared the news on Facebook:

“I’m So Shocked and Saddened to Hear and Report the sudden passing of my friend and Icon Glen aka Colton Ford! You will missed! Keep Singing In Heaven!”

In addition to a long, award-winning career in adult entertainment (including “Gay Performer of the Year” at the 2003 GayVN Awards), Ford also appeared in mainstream fare including The Next Best Thing, Circuit, Another Gay Sequel: Gays Gone Wild! and 28 episodes of the gay-themed TV series The Lair as “Sheriff Trout.”

Ford made his off-Broadway debut in 2011 playing a role in the musical theatre Little House on the Ferry, a modern gay love story set in the legendary summer resort of Fire Island.

As a recording artist, Ford released several albums and singles, including Tug of War (2008), Under the Covers (2009), The Way I Am (2013), and the Next Chapter EP (2015). His 2004 single, “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” with Pepper Mashay, reached #9 on Billboard’s Dance Club Songs chart.

In 2005, the documentary Naked Fame chronicled Ford’s journey from the world of gay adult entertainment to mainstream music.

Rest well, Colton Ford.