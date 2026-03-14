Scrotox: Making Men’s Balls Smoother and a Little Bit Lower

You’ve heard of Botox for your face, but what about for… your, well, scrotum? Yes, you read that right—Scrotox is a thing. And no, it’s not some wild fan fiction crossover between The Botched Show and a medieval fantasy drama. It’s a real, growing trend in male aesthetics that’s got people talking—and in some cases, literally letting their balls hang out.

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So, What’s Scrotox Exactly?

Dr. Terry Dubrow, Beverly Hills’ answer to plastic surgery’s finest, calls it exactly what it sounds like: Botox for the scrotum. If you’re looking to hang low like a rock star, rather than experience an emergency retraction in the cold, this procedure might be your ticket to smoother, slightly more prominent testicles. According to Dr. Dubrow, the Botox paralyzes the cremaster muscle (you know, the one responsible for involuntary tightening), which in turn gives the skin a smoother, more relaxed look—and dare we say, a more noticeable bulge.

The results? A “grower” that maybe just leveled up to “show-er” status. Welcome to the world of Scrotox.

Is Scrotox Safe?

Not gonna lie—getting Botox down there might sound like a risky endeavor, but according to experts, it’s not as dangerous as it sounds. Dr. Dubrow assures us there’s no need to panic. In fact, people have been getting injections in all kinds of areas of the body, including, well… there. As long as you avoid putting your newly enhanced balls in cold water right after treatment (because—let’s face it—that’s just asking for trouble), you should be good to go.

As Dr. Dubrow also noted, Botox in this particular area helps not just for aesthetics, but for medical purposes, such as hyperhidrosis (excessive sweating) or overactive cremaster muscles—both of which can be downright uncomfortable.

The Cost of Scrotox: Worth the Investment?

If you’re considering getting Scrotox, it might set you back around £1,200 (about $1,500 in U.S. dollars). You might want to get your wallet ready, but hey—what price do you put on smoother skin and the illusion of larger testicles? Plus, the results last for 3–4 months, so you’ve got some time to enjoy the new look.

Are Men Doing This for Medical Reasons or Just for the Aesthetics?

While some men seek out Scrotox to alleviate conditions like excessive sweating or muscle spasms, most are getting it for cosmetic purposes. Who doesn’t want smoother skin and the promise of a lower-hanging package? As Dr. Tee from Harley Street Skin Clinic explained, “It’s about the appearance of larger testicles,” and who can blame them? It’s like a spa day for your balls.

Side Effects: The Risks of Going Botox Below the Belt

Let’s not forget—anything involving injections comes with potential side effects. Infections are a risk, and there’s the possibility of over-relaxation of the muscles. If the Botox spreads too far (down there), you might end up with some asymmetry or, heaven forbid, the scrotum of your dreams hanging lower than you intended.

But fear not, this is a rare occurrence. More common side effects include muscle weakness (hello, lazy balls) or even issues with thermoregulation, which could impact fertility if the Botox spreads too deep. But before you get cold feet (or cold anything else), Dr. Tee recommends speaking with a qualified practitioner to ensure the procedure goes off without a hitch.

The Verdict: Is Scrotox Worth It?

At the end of the day, Scrotox offers both cosmetic and medical benefits, but it’s certainly not without risks. If you’re thinking about taking the plunge, make sure you’re fully informed, have a qualified professional doing the work, and are ready to embrace your new, smoother, and perhaps lower-hanging look. Just be sure to steer clear of any freezing cold lakes for a while.

RELATED: The Balls Have It: Zack Wickham’s Scrotox Era Is Here

Oh, and let’s end with this gem from Zack Wickham, who explained it all on his show: “Apparently, it feels really good during sex and just looks aesthetically better.” If that doesn’t sell it, I don’t know what will.

If you’re ready to add a little extra to your package, Scrotox might be worth considering. Just don’t go in blind, and for the love of all things sacred, avoid any frigid waters post-treatment.

Source: Men’s Health