The Balls Have It: Zack Wickham’s Scrotox Era Is Here

In a culture where fillers, facials, and fat-freezing have gone mainstream, leave it to reality TV’s lovable chaos agent Zack Wickham to proudly inject a little Botox down there and call it Tuesday. Literally. On this week’s episode of Bravo’s The Valley, Wickham sauntered into a medspa and emerged a few cc’s bolder — and maybe a little smoother in the pants.

Enter: Scrotox. Yes, it’s real. And yes, it’s exactly what it sounds like — Botox for your scrotum.

“Apparently, it feels really good during sex and just looks aesthetically better,” Wickham explained on the show, as co-star Daniel Booko looked on with wide eyes and firmly clenched thighs. “You know how balls go up and down? I just was like, ‘You know what? Let’s see what happens when they stay down.’”

And with that, Zack Wickham joined the ever-growing list of men choosing to finesse their flesh sacks in the name of vanity, sensuality, and frankly, just plain curiosity. The only difference? He brought Bravo cameras with him. Respect.

A Smoother Sack for the Modern Man

So what exactly is Scrotox, and why are more men signing up to make their downstairs look like the skincare aisle?

Florida-based cosmetic surgeon Dr. Giselle Prado-Wright explains it like this: “Scrotox, or Botox injections to the scrotum, works by relaxing the cremaster muscle which is responsible for the natural ‘up and down’ movement of the testicles, known as the cremasteric reflex.” This subtle tweak doesn’t just freeze the muscle — it gives the whole area a relaxed, more youthful silhouette. “By temporarily inactivating this reflex with Botox, the scrotum hangs lower, creating a smoother, more relaxed appearance.”

In other words, your balls go from stressed to spa-day.

But Scrotox isn’t just about the visuals. “Some patients report that this not only improves the aesthetic look, but also enhances sensitivity and comfort during sexual activity,” Wright added. Botoxed balls that feel better too? Science is a queer icon.

Oh, and for the practical gays — it also helps with excessive sweating. According to the Center for Advanced Urology, Scrotox “reduces the appearance of creases in the scrotum, leading to a more even and youthful look,” and fights hyperhidrosis in the most humid of places. Function and form? We stan a multitasking medical marvel.

From Clubhouse Gossip to Cosmetic Confessions

Wickham isn’t just here to give you glamorized scrotums. He also delivers tea — boiling, possibly Botox-infused tea. In May, he joined Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast and spilled some suspiciously detailed shade about co-star Janet Caperna’s Vanderpump Rules fangirl-to-cast-member pipeline.

“[Caperna] explains it as she just happened to go to a pool party, Scheana [Shay] just happened to be there,” he dished, all but putting air quotes around “happened.” “Ummm, what I’ve heard from the past from — basically her — was that oh, she saw that Scheana was at a pool party there and she went, or was already a fan of Vanderpump Rules and the Mondrian [hotel] was the place they were always at and she went because of that.”

Not that he’s judging — as Luke Broderick later added, “Her being a fan, is it even an insult?”

Hardly. Especially when you’re now starring on Bravo while your detractors are still watching reruns in bed, wondering if Scrotox might be their next character arc.

Botox, Balls, and the Business of Male Beauty

Let’s zoom out: Scrotox is the tip of the iceberg egg. It’s part of a rising tide of men getting real about cosmetic tweaks. Alongside Bocox (Botox for penile girth), PRP shots, and Shockwave Therapy, it’s all part of a larger shift — pun intended — toward reclaiming male sexual health and appearance without shame.

The STUD Protocol, for instance, combines testosterone therapy with these enhancements for a glow-up that starts inside and, apparently, hangs low on the outside.

Of course, all of this comes with caveats: clinical trials are ongoing for some applications, and risks like bruising, numbness, and infection are real. As the urology crowd keeps pointing out, this is elective, not essential. But that hasn’t stopped the Scrotox revolution from — ahem — swelling.

The Bottom Line (and We Do Mean Bottom)

Zack Wickham isn’t the first man to get work done below the belt, but he might be the first to do it on camera while making jokes about gravity and aesthetics. And really, what’s gayer than boldly going where no Realitea star has gone before, face-tuned sack and all?

In a culture that celebrates empowerment through self-care, Scrotox might be the ultimate flex: vanity with a pulse, sensuality with science, and a gleaming nod to the fact that gender doesn’t define who gets to feel good in — or about — their body.

So whether you’re Team Smooth Sack or not quite ready to go botulism-on-the-boys, one thing is clear: there’s nothing shameful about owning your image, from the top of your contoured cheekbones to the base of your beautifully Botoxed balls.

Bravo, indeed.

Source: PageSix and Comprehensive Urology