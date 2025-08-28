Season 2 of Chris Hemsworth’s Limitless Has a BIG Surprise

New behind-the-scenes photos of Chris Hemsworth have hit the internet, and it’s safe to say he’s not beating those rumors that Thor’s hammer is larger than life. Not that it’s a rumor one would want to beat, I guess.

The photos in question were supposedly taken while filming his Disney+ lifestyle show Limitless, which just started airing season two after a long hiatus. Wearing nothing but a backwards hat and some board shorts, Hemsworth is about to go ziplining with something rather big lining his trunks.

Okay, let’s stop dancing around the topic and just address the elephant in the room.

The sexy, bulgey snaps bring me back to August of last year when the action star made headlines for his trouser snake while getting pumped in the gym. At the time, some had mentioned it was just a crease in his shorts, but now no one can deny his girth thanks to these behind-the-scenes photos from Limitless season two.

For size comparison, here’s Justin Timberlake last December whose bulge – or lack thereof – went viral while also wearing a zipline on stage. And yes, I mean that with all tea and all shade because BRITNEY SPEARS FOR LIFE.

Random thought but… do you think celebrities get tired of gays and gals always thinking about their dicks? Like, oh boy, let me go on Instinct Magazine today and see if they’re talking about my wiener again.

If you’ve been living under a rock for more than a decade, Chris Hemsworth is arguably one of the most famous Australians in the world. The 42-year-old hottie is most known for multiple MCU movies playing Thor, but he’s also starred in Star Trek, Cabin in the Woods, Vacation, Ghostbusters, Men in Black, Extraction and Transformers.

What are your thoughts on Chris Hemsworth’s hammer?

I guess it could be a trick of the light if he’s wearing underwear under those board shorts, but I’d like to think he’s hanging to his knees like in the Vacation movie. Either way, this is a terrific way to end the summer and thank god Hemsworth is so body positive because he gives the fans all we could want and more.