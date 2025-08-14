Chris Hemsworth Celebrates 42nd Birthday with Shirtless Photo

Is Chris Hemsworth getting thicker? Like, I know he always gets more in shape for his film roles, but it looks like he packed on a few extra pounds of muscle mass this go around. Not that I’m complaining.

The new shirtless photo of the popular MCU star comes courtesy of his brother, Liam Hemsworth, who shared a family snap on Instagram to celebrate the Thor star’s birthday. The stone cold hottie turned 42-years-old yesterday, August 11th.

Advertisement

Liam captioned the photo: “Happy birthday brother Chris! Thanks for always being such a wonderful legend. Never change. I hope I have abs like you when I grow up. Love you.”

Now, I knew that Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth is Chris’ younger brother, but I didn’t know that they had an older brother, Luke, who’s also devilishly charming. To his credit, he’s most known for HBO’s Westworld. And would these brothers be down for a train because chewww chewww.

Obviously Chris Hemsworth is the standout in the photo, and not because he’s the big birthday boy. His arms, pecs and abs look bigger than normal and he looks like an absolute tank. Throw in his height, his facial hair and his gruff voice I can hear through the photo and, yup, he’s basically one of the best looking guys on the planet.

Advertisement

Chris Hemsworth’s Sexy Surfing Streak We’re All Watching – Instinct Magazine

Is the extra muscle mass for his breakout role as Thor in the new MCU movie Avengers: Doomsday, which is currently in production. Or is it for the other two titles he’s working on – Crime 101 and Stuntnuts: The Movie. Either way, Liam’s birthday message to Chris is a present we all get to enjoy!

I mean, aren’t you glad I blew up his portion so you can see it clearer?

Do you like thicker Chris Hemsworth?

Advertisement

I notice this Australian hottie is always in great shape. However, he always dials it up a notch when it comes to starring in movies. Do you like extremely hot and ripped Chris or extremely hot and thick Chris? Comment your thoughts and let me know! This is a debate for the ages…

And also, Happy Birthday Mr. Hemsworth!